Contrast Media Global Market 2024 To Reach $5.65 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 4.6%

Contrast Media Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Contrast Media Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The contrast media market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.51 billion in 2023 to $4.72 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to aging population and healthcare needs, expansion of radiology and imaging centers, rise in minimally invasive procedures, increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases, globalization of healthcare services.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Contrast Media Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The contrast media global market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $5.65 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to emergence of molecular imaging, expansion of diagnostic imaging modalities, personalized medicine approaches, global burden of cancer, expanding applications in neuroimaging, shift towards outpatient imaging services. Major trends in the forecast period include advancements in imaging technologies, focus on patient safety and reduced nephrotoxicity, increasing utilization in interventional radiology, expanding applications in oncology imaging, introduction of low-osmolality contrast media, adoption of microbubbles in ultrasound imaging.

Growth Driver Of The Contrast Media Market

The increase in prevalence of long-term diseases and complex comorbidities is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward. Comorbidity refers to the presence of many diseases in one person at the same time. Contrast medium (CM) is a procedure used in imaging to emphasize the distinctions between human tissues in pictures. The optimal contrast medium produces extremely high concentrations in the tissues while causing no side effects, thus increasing the demand.

Who Are the Leading Competitors in the Contrast Media Market Share?

Key players in the contrast media market include Bayer AG, GE Healthcare, Guerbet Group, Lantheus Medical Imaging Inc., Unijules Life Sciences Ltd., J. B Chemicals and Pharmaceutical Ltd., Trivitron Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Taejoon Pharm Co Ltd., Nano Therapeutics Pvt. Ltd., iMax Diagnostic Imaging Limited, Jodas Expoim Pvt Ltd., Livealth Biopharma Pvt. Ltd., SANOCHEMIA Pharmazeutika GmbH, Kiran Medical Systems Limited, Unispire Biopharma Private Limited, Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, Bracco Diagnostics Inc., Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co. Ltd., Shanghai Xudong Haipu Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Spago Imaging AB, Curium Inc., Poly Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Starry Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Yangtze River Pharmaceutical Group, Wuhan Grand Hoyo Co. Ltd., China Resources Zizhu Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc., Guerbet LLC.

Which Key Trends Are Driving Contrast Media Market Growth?

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the market. Major companies operating in the contrast media market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position.

How Is The Global Contrast Media Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Barium-Based Contrast Media, Iodinated Contrast Media, Gadolinium-Based Contrast Media, Microbubble Contrast Media

2) By Route of Administration: Intravascular Route, Oral Route, Rectal Route, Other Route of Administration

3) By Modality: X-Ray or CT, MRI, Ultrasound

4) By Indication: Cardiovascular Disease, Oncology, Gastrointestinal Disorders, Neurological Disorders, Other Indications

5) By End User: Hospitals, Clinics

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Contrast Media Market

North America was the largest region in the contrast media market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the contrast media global market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the contrast media global market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Contrast Media Market Definition

Contrast media refer to the chemical agents or contrast media that increase the contrast of structures of fluids in the body by improving the contrast resolution of an imaging modality. It is used to enhance and increase the quality of images (or pictures) that helps radiologist to report on how the body is functioning and whether there is any disease or anomaly.

Contrast Media Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

•Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global contrast media market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Contrast Media Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on contrast media market size, contrast media market drivers and trends, contrast media market major players, contrast media competitors' revenues, contrast media market positioning, and contrast media market growth across geographies. The contrast media market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

