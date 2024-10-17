Global Consumer IAM Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Consumer IAM Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Consumer IAM Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The consumer iam market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $10.84 billion in 2023 to $12.69 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rise of digital transformation, increasing cybersecurity threats, proliferation of online services, regulatory compliance requirements, consumer demand for personalization, mobile and social media adoption, increasing awareness of identity theft.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Consumer IAM Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The consumer iam global market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $23.58 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to emergence of customer data platforms (cdps), adoption of advanced authentication methods, increasing emphasis on customer loyalty, expansion of subscription services, globalization of online business. Major trends in the forecast period include user-centric authentication methods, integration with customer experience platforms, cloud-based ciam services, compliance with regulatory standards, ai and machine learning in ciam, enhanced user registration and onboarding.

Growth Driver Of The Consumer IAM Market

The rise in security breaches and cyber-attacks is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward. A cyberattack is an attempt to illegally access a computer system or a computer network to cause damage. Attackers constantly target Customer (or consumer) identity for malicious activities, increasing the need to secure the system. CIAM provides data privacy protection and provide defense against fraud and abuse, including identity theft, security theft, and cyber-attacks.

Which Market Players Are Steering the Consumer IAM Market Growth?

Key players in the consumer iam market include International Business Machines Corp, Microsoft Corporation, Salesforce Inc., SAP AG, Broadcom Inc., Okta Inc., Akamai Technologies Inc., Ping Identity Corporation, ForgeRock Inc., LoginRadius Inc., Acuant Inc., GlobalSign.In Pte Ltd., Trusona Inc., Mitek Systems Inc., CA Technologies, WidasConcepts India Private Limited, Omada Health Inc., OneWelcome a Thales company, Ubisecure Solutions Inc., SecureAuth Corporation, WSO2 Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., Simeio Solutions LLC, OneLogin Inc., Janrain Inc., Authlete Inc., Experian plc, LoginID Inc., FusionAuth Inc., Veridium Inc., Avatier Corporation, TrueLayer Ltd., Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., Aware Inc.

What Are the Dominant Trends in the Consumer IAM Market?

Advancements in technology are a key trend gaining popularity in the consumer IAM market. Major market players are concentrating on creating innovative technologies and developments to sustain their position in the market.

How Is The Global Consumer IAM Market Segmented?

1) By Component: Solutions, Services

2) By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, SMEs

3) By Verticals: BFSI, Hospitality, Healthcare, Retail and e-commerce, Public Sector, Automotive, Education, IT, Transportation and Logistics, Other Verticals

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Consumer IAM Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the consumer iam global market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Consumer IAM Market Definition

Customer identity and access management (CIAM) refers to customer identity identification and authorization. It is used by organizations for customer identification and access management (CIAM) to securely record and retain customer identity and profile data and to regulate consumer access to apps and services.

Consumer IAM Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

•Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global consumer iam market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Consumer IAM Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on consumer iam market size, consumer iam market drivers and trends, major players, consumer iam competitors' revenues, consumer iam market positioning, and consumer iam market growth across geographies. The consumer iam global market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

