Digital Inks Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The digital inks market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.25 billion in 2023 to $3.54 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to adoption of uv-curable inks, global economic trends, increased graphic arts usage, packaging industry demand, textile and apparel printing.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Digital Inks Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The digital inks global market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $4.99 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to regulatory developments, global economic conditions, increasing digital printing demand, expanded application scope, customization and personalization. Major trends in the forecast period include advancements in inkjet technology, expanded digital printing applications, diversification of ink formulations, sustainability and eco-friendly inks, quality and performance enhancement.

Growth Driver Of The Digital Inks Market

The increase in demand for the ceramic tiles industry is expected to propel the growth of the digital ink market going forward. A ceramic is an inorganic non-metallic solid consisting of either metal or non-metal compounds that have been formed and then hardened by heating to high temperatures. Ceramic decorators use digital printing inks to print in small batches, save inventory costs, and successfully meet the shifting needs of the ceramic inks industry.

Which Market Players Are Driving the Digital Inks Market Growth?

Key players in the digital inks market include Sun Chemical Corp., AM Printex, Cabot Corporation, DuPont Inc., Flint Group, FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation, Independent Ink Inc., INKCID, INX International Ink, Itaca Group, JK Group Spa, Marabu GmbH & Co. KG, Navratan LLP, Nazdar Inks & Coatings Inc., NUtec Digital Ink (Pty) Ltd., Sensient Technologies Corporation, Siegwerk Druckfarben, Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co., Wikoff Color Corporation, Bordeaux Digital PrintInk Ltd., Brother Industries Ltd., Canon Inc., Colorjet India Ltd., Hongsam Digital Science & Technology Co. Ltd., HP Inc., Inktec Co. Ltd., INX International Ink Co., JK Agri Genetics Ltd., Mimaki Engineering Co. Ltd., Nuova GIDUE S.r.l., Ricoh Company Ltd., Roland DG Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation.

What Are the Emerging Trends Shaping the Digital Inks Market?

Major companies operating in the digital ink market are developing innovative products such as sublimation inks to meet larger customer bases, more sales, and increase revenue. Sublimation ink is a specialized type of ink used in sublimation printing processes.

How Is The Global Digital Inks Market Segmented?

1) By Formulation: Solvent-based, Water-based, UV-cured, Other Formulations

2) By Substrate: Plastics, Textile, Ceramics & Glass, Paper

3) By Technology Type: Electrography, Ink-Jet

4) By Application: Advertising & Promotion, Ceramic Tiles Printing, Clothing & Household Textiles, Packaging, Publication, Glass Printing, Others Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Digital Inks Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the digital ink market share in 2023 and expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the digital inks global market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Digital Inks Market Definition

Digital ink refers to a form of technology that allows handwriting and drawings to be added to papers electronically and viewed on a monitor screen. A digital ink system employs a special digital pen or stylus to capture what is scribbled on digital paper electronically. These inks combine a water-based solvent with UV ink technology.

Digital Inks Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

•Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global digital inks market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Digital Inks Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on digital inks market size, digital inks market drivers and trends, digital inks market major players, digital inks competitors' revenues, digital inks market positioning, and digital inks market growth across geographies. The digital inks market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

