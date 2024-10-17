Digital Health Monitoring Devices Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Digital Health Monitoring Devices Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $14.1 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.3%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The digital health monitoring devices market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $5.65 billion in 2023 to $6.74 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to clinical research and evidence-based practices, regulatory framework development, patient engagement and empowerment, internet of things (iot) integration.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Digital Health Monitoring Devices Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The digital health monitoring devices global market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $14.1 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, patient-centric care and self-management, focus on preventive healthcare, rise in health and fitness consciousness, remote diagnostics and decision support. Major trends in the forecast period include advancements in wearable technology, remote patient monitoring (rpm), telemedicine and telehealth adoption, internet of things (iot) integration.

Growth Driver Of The Digital Health Monitoring Devices Market

The rising demand for remote monitoring across the globe is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward. The remote monitoring device is a medical device used to track and monitor patients' health at home. The digital health monitoring devices allow healthcare professionals to electronically capture and monitor medical and other health data of patients for assessment, recommendations, and instructions.

Which Market Players Are Steering The Digital Health Monitoring Devices Market Growth?

Key players in the digital health monitoring devices market include GE Healthcare company, AT&T Inc., ResMed Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Koninklijke Philips N.V. AB, Hill-Rom Services Inc., Medtronic plc, Garmin Ltd., VitalConnect Inc., Siren Care Inc., athenahealth Inc., FitBit lnc., Soterix Medical Inc., Array Telepresence, Avaya Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Digital Video Enterprises, HaiVision, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Polycom Inc., Videonations Limited., Vidyo Inc., ZTE Corporation, Baxter International Inc., Benson Medical Instruments Co., Chest M.I. Inc., COSMED srl, Depisteo LLC, Henry Schein Inc., ICU Medical Inc.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Digital Health Monitoring Devices Market Share And Analysis?

Technological innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the digital health monitoring devices market. Companies in the market are focusing on using machine learning, clinical innovation, and artificial intelligence (AI) to monitor patients’ health as well as to gain a competitive edge in the market.

How Is The Global Digital Health Monitoring Devices Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Tele-health, EHR/EMR, M-health, Wireless health, Remote Patient Monitoring

2) By Product type: Device, Software, Services, Other Products

3) By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory surgical centres, Homecare settings, Other End-users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Digital Health Monitoring Devices Market

North America was the largest region in the digital health monitoring devices market share in 2023. The regions covered in the digital health monitoring devices global market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Digital Health Monitoring Devices Market Definition

Digital health monitoring devices are devices used to monitor and analyze acute or chronic conditions outside of the hospital or clinic setting. These devices digitally track and monitor the health of people and give easy access to relevant information, which helps in improving the quality of healthcare and delivering value to healthcare practitioners, patients, hospitals, and governments.

Digital Health Monitoring Devices Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

•Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global digital health monitoring devices market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Digital Health Monitoring Devices Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on digital health monitoring devices market size, digital health monitoring devices market drivers and trends, digital health monitoring devices market major players, digital health monitoring devices competitors' revenues, digital health monitoring devices market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The digital health monitoring devices global market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

