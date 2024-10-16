Smart Manufacturing Platform Market Report, Size, Share Report 2024-2032

Smart Manufacturing Platform Market

Global Smart Manufacturing Platform Market Outlook 2024-2032: Rising Demand and Key Trends:

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study by Exactitude Consultancy, titled 'Global Smart Manufacturing Platform Market,' offers 130+ pages of in-depth analysis on business strategies adopted by key and emerging industry players. It provides insights into current market developments, trends, technologies, drivers, opportunities, and overall market outlook. Understanding various segments is crucial for identifying the factors that drive market growth. Some of the major companies featured in this report include ABB, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Emerson Electric Co, General Electric Co, Amazon Web Services, Inc, Fujitsu Ltd, Hitachi, IBM and Microsoft Corporation. and others.

The global Smart Manufacturing Platform Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 93.7 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 261.6 billion by 2032, recording a CAGR of 15.8%.

Growing industrial automation, the automotive industry's adoption of smart manufacturing platforms, government backing for industrial automation, and the requirement for automated and simplified data to increase efficiency are all factors contributing to the market's expansion. However, issues including the need for maintenance because of regular software upgrades and a shortage of experienced IoT-related workers are contributing problems. On the other hand, it is anticipated that in the upcoming years, there will be more prospects for the adoption of smart manufacturing platforms due to the growing acceptance of IoT and cloud technologies as well as platform providers' partnerships with cloud service providers. Furthermore, the smart manufacturing platform business faces challenges from the intricacy of integrating these platforms and security concerns with wireless networking.

Smart Manufacturing Platform Market: Segmental Analysis

Smart Manufacturing Platform Market By Type, 2024-2032, (IN USD Million)

Device Management

Connectivity Management

Application Enablement Platform

Smart Manufacturing Platform Market By Process Industry, 2024-2032, (IN USD Million)

Oil And Gas

Power And Energy

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages

Metals & Mining

This Report lets you identify the opportunities in Smart Manufacturing Platform Market by means of a region:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Turkey, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam)) South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)

Smart Manufacturing Platfrom Market Dynamics

DRIVERS : Growth in industrial automation

The use of control systems, like computers or robots, to operate machines and various operations in any sector is known as industrial automation. For example, intelligent machines are utilized in the manufacturing sector to complete tasks without the need for human interaction. Businesses involved in industrial production are under a lot of pressure to reduce manufacturing costs and boost efficiency. They are therefore implementing industrial automation in order to lower manufacturing costs, boost productivity, and maximize resources. Human intervention is eliminated by industrial automation systems, which also help to reduce labor costs, waste, and work; limit errors and downtime; improve process quality; and shorten reaction and processing times. The systems also track and log important data to improve the production process, spot trends, and make adjustments to stop future occurrences.

OPPORTUNITIES : Growth in adoption of IIoT and cloud technologies

The use of networked sensors, instruments, and other gear in the manufacturing sector is known as the IIoT. By linking a vast network of intelligent devices, IIoT is transforming manufacturing facilities and enabling more automation. Plant floors are growing more integrated and connected thanks to IIoT, which has changed industrial automation into smart automation and increased return on investment for manufacturers. Users can get information about a plant's inaccessible parts at any time thanks to IIoT. Because of the IIoT's architecture, which delivers real-time information about business and operational systems, industrial processes become more inventive, productive, and efficient. Manufacturers who invest in the IIoT profit from enhanced and effective productivity because to automation, analytics, and connection. Plant managers can see every asset, resource, process, and product thanks to IIoT. ABB (Switzerland), Microsoft Corporation (US), Amazon (US), Bosch (Germany), and Hitachi (Japan) are some of the prominent corporations that are using IIoT to alter their businesses.

Key questions for stakeholders and business professionals looking to grow their position in the Global Smart Manufacturing Platform Market:

Which region is expected to offer the most opportunities for market growth after 2023?

What business risks and impacts are affecting market growth in the current scenario?

What are the most promising high-growth opportunities in the Global Smart Manufacturing Platform Market by application, type, and region?

Which segments are expected to attract the most attention in the Global Smart Manufacturing Platform Market in 2023 and beyond?

Who are the major players in the Smart Manufacturing Platform Market, and how are they evolving?

Key poles of the TOC:

Chapter 1 Global Smart Manufacturing Platform Market Business Overview

Chapter 2 Major Breakdown by Type

Chapter 3 Major Application Wise Breakdown

Chapter 4 Manufacture Market Breakdown

Chapter 5 Sales & Estimates Market Study

Chapter 6 Key Companies Production and Sales Market Comparison Breakdown

………..

Chapter 8 Companies, Deals and Closings Market Evaluation & Aggressiveness

Chapter 9 Key Companies Breakdown by Overall Market Size & Revenue by Type

Chapter 10 Business / Industry Chain (Value & Supply Chain Analysis)

Chapter 11 Conclusions & Appendix

