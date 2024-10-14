MPO Policy Board October 17 Agenda

The Lawrence-Douglas County Metropolitan Planning Organization will hold a Policy Board meeting on October 17, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. in the City Commission Room, City Hall, 6 E 6th St Lawrence, KS 66044.

This meeting will be held in a hybrid format. Some staff will be in-person, however, it is anticipated that most voting members will be virtual. Virtual participation is allowed for any participant, including staff and the public.

If you wish to watch the meeting it will be broadcast live:

If you wish to participate and comment virtually in the online Zoom meeting, registration is required.

The registration link can be found on the top of the agenda.

Please find the agenda packet at: https://lawrenceks.civicweb.net/Portal/MeetingInformation.aspx?Org=Cal&Id=5584