Library partnership brings books to Central Station lobby

Walking into Central Station, guests are greeted by a cheerful wall of red bookshelves filled with reading material of all kinds.

Books are separated into a wide variety of categories including mystery & thriller, romance, fiction, science fiction & fantasy, westerns, Native American studies, hobbies & art, sports, history, biography & memoir, science & technology, and social topics. A section for kids has nonfiction, picture books, and chapter books.

This welcoming corner of the station at Bob Billings & Crestline is the result of a partnership between Lawrence Transit and the Lawrence Public Library Friends & Foundation.

Other amenities at Central Station include public restrooms, an indoor waiting area, a free naloxone vending machine, bike racks and bike lockers, and digital signs with bus arrival information.

“From the beginning of the Central Station project, it was important that the space have a welcoming environment with things that make a rider’s journey more enjoyable,” said Adam Weigel, Director of Transit. “Every day, we see riders and visitors reading in the lobby or taking a book with them on the bus. It’s particularly rewarding to see parents who are traveling with their children pick out a book from the stacks.”

A team of volunteers from the Lawrence Public Library Friends & Foundation bring the books to Central Station and keep the shelves organized and restocked.

“We are so excited to offer this new amenity for transit riders,” said Angela Hyde, Friends & Foundation Program Coordinator. “We have so many great titles donated to us every week. It’s nice to be able to spread reading access points around town. Our volunteers enjoy visiting the beautiful transit center and love talking to happy readers while they restock the shelves.”

While payment at the other Friends Express locations relies on the honor system, the service at Central Station is “pay what you can” with a list of suggested prices. Patrons can pay by cash, check, or by scanning the QR code and following the framed instructions posted on the wall.

All proceeds go to the Friends & Foundation, which funds 100% of library programming. To learn more about donating money, books, or your time, visit the Friends & Foundation website.

To get help planning a trip on the bus or for more information, visit www.lawrencetransit.org or call (785) 864-4644. Find Lawrence Transit on Facebook: @LawrenceTransit.

Contact: Lawrence Transit, info@lawrencetransit.org, (785) 864-4644