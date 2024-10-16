Asia-Pacific Building Information Modeling Market Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth By 2033

Asia-Pacific Building Information Modeling Market

Depending on application, the planning and modelling segment accounted for the largest Asia-Pacific Building Information Modeling market share in 2023.

The 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐁𝐮𝐢𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥 𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 was valued at $1979.34 million in 2023, and is projected to reach $9207.17 million by 2033, registering a CAGR of 16.1% from 2024 to 2033. The Asia-Pacific region is witnessing a dynamic shift in the construction industry driven by rise in adoption of building information modeling (BIM). Government mandates for BIM usage and the escalating demand for digital transformation are key trends providing lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market. BIM enhances project efficiency and collaboration as well as integrates with emerging technologies such as virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR), opening new avenues for innovation. However, the high initial investment required for BIM implementation poses a significant restraint, particularly for smaller firms. Furthermore, the expansion of BIM applications across construction lifecycle stages and integration with smart city initiatives created the demand for the BIM technology in Asia-Pacific.

By end user, the architects/engineer segment dominated the Asia-Pacific building information modeling market in 2023. This is attributed to rise in demand for BIM technology and usage of BIM solution by engineers and architects to produce buildings in the construction sector, drive the growth of the segment. By deployment mode, the on-premise segment is expected to grow during the forecast period, as organizations have complete control over their on-premise database.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

𝐁𝐞𝐜𝐤 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲, 𝐀𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐯𝟖 𝐏𝐭𝐞 𝐋𝐭𝐝, 𝐍𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐬𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐤 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩, 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐋𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝, 𝐓𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐜, 𝐇𝐞𝐱𝐚𝐠𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐁, 𝐃𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐚𝐮𝐥𝐭 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐬, 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐉𝐲𝐭𝐫𝐚 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐏𝐯𝐭. 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐬𝐤 𝐈𝐧𝐜, 𝐀𝐯𝐞𝐯𝐚 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩 𝐩𝐥𝐜

By component, the solution segment dominated the Asia-Pacific building information modeling market in 2023. This is attributed to the various features provided by the BIM software such as 3D visualization of buildings, reduced costs and time, and flexible design changing of construction models. However, the service segment is expected to grow during the forecast period, owing to increase in growth of third-party software service providers in the region.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

Depending on component, the solution segment accounted for the largest Asia-Pacific Building Information Modeling market share in 2023.

Based on deployment, the on-premise segment accounted for the largest Asia-Pacific Building Information Modeling market share in 2023.

Depending on application, the planning and modelling segment accounted for the largest Asia-Pacific Building Information Modeling market share in 2023.

Country-wise, China dominated the market share in 2023.

Factors such as rise in government mandates for BIM adoption and integration of BIM with emerging technologies such as VR and AR are expected to drive the Asia-Pacific building information modeling market growth during the forecast period. In addition, growing demand for digital transformation in construction and improving project efficiency and collaboration with BIM technology, propel the growth of the Asia-Pacific building information modeling market.

