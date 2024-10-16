Penny Foundation Partners with CampCollege.org For Southern Scholars Showcase 2024 Pathway to Success on October 20th

Southern Scholars Showcase 2024 Pathways To Success

The Penny Foundation and CamCollege.org Presents Pathway to Success: Admissions, Scholarships, Safety & Athlete Guidance at BJCC to Empower Students

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Penny Foundation is pleased to announce its partnership with CampCollege.org , a nonprofit organization dedicated to equipping students with the tools necessary to gain access to the college or university of their choice. Together, they will host a special event, the Southern Scholars Showcase 2024 Pathway to Success: Admissions, Scholarships, Safety & Athlete Guidance to empower students in Birmingham, Alabama.Presented by The Penny Foundation and the Jefferson County Commission, with production by BlueJireh, Inc., this event promises to provide invaluable resources for students and their families as they navigate the journey to higher education.Who:● Lyord Watson, Executive Director, The Penny Foundation, a Birmingham-based community organization committed to eliminating economic inequality in the Black community through technology, innovation, and community development.● Dr. Michelle Hayes, Executive Director of College Admissions Made Possible CAMP/ CampCollege.org mission is to empower students from underserved schools by providing them with the essential tools needed to gain access to the college or university of their choice.When:● Date: Sunday, October 20th, 2024 ● Time: 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM CSTWhere:The Forum at BJCC (Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex)950 22nd Street N, Birmingham, AL 35203What:The Pathway to Success event, hosted by The Penny Foundation and CampCollege.org, will offer vital informational sessions on several important college preparation topics. Open to students and their families, this event is an opportunity for those interested in enhancing their college readiness.For more information, visit; https://www.southernscholarsshowcase.org Topics Covered:● How to Apply for College● Campus and College Safety● The Impact of Social Media on Your Future● Applying to College as an Athlete● Early College Scholarship Opportunities (starting as early as age four) ● Speed Networking● Information Booths● Scholarships for Camp College and Prize Drawings● Year-round ResourcesWhy Attend:This event offers a unique opportunity to gain critical knowledge on college application processes, scholarship opportunities, and best practices for college success. It is also a family-friendly event, encouraging students and their families to engage and benefit from expert guidance. The aim is to inspire young individuals to explore a broad range of career options, while leveraging the support of community-based nonprofits to achieve academic and career success.About The Penny FoundationThe Penny Foundation is a nonprofit organization committed to improving and empowering communities by providing access to resources that create lasting change. Through a focus on technology, innovation, and community development, The Penny Foundation connects individuals, organizations, and resources in the areas of family, economics, and community development, particularly in the Black community.The foundation is based in Birmingham, Alabama. Visit: www.pennyfoundation.org About CampCollege.orgCampCollege.org's mission is to empower students from underserved schools by providing them with the essential tools needed to gain access to the college or university of their choice. Founded in 2011 by Dr. Martin Nalls as a response to the obstacles faced by low-income, minority, and first-generation students, CampCollege.org continues its work today as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Its first program, College Compass, launched the same year. Visit: www.campcollege.org About BlueJirehBlueJireh is a premier event production company known for organizing high-impact events that foster education, culture, and social change. They specialize in producing events that unite communities, encourage intellectual growth, and inspire action. BlueJireh is also recognized as a top source for aviation flight and maintenance training, system and parts obsolescence, engineering and coordination and logistics for both US and foreign military. Visit: www.bluejireh.com ###

