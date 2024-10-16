AI in Cybersecurity Market Outlook to Hit $154.8 billion by 2032 | At a CAGR of 23.6%

AI in Cybersecurity Market Size

AI in cybersecurity market growth is fueled by rising cyber-attacks, increased digitalization, and the growing need for advanced security across industries.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report, the global AI in cybersecurity market size generated $19.2 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $154.8 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 23.6% from 2023 to 2032.AI in cybersecurity solutions provides data security capabilities to several sectors by enabling the confidentiality of sensitive information, it allows organizations to protect their assets from various cyber-attacks and improve customer experience. In addition, several large and small-sized enterprises are increasingly employing AI in cybersecurity solutions to expand their security services.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐃𝐅 - 𝟐𝟗𝟑 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A185408 Moreover, in the financial sector, AI examines user behavior and transaction data to identify trends that may represent fraud, assisting financial institutions in the detection and prevention of fraud. As this sector deals with the vast amount of sensitive data, which in turn provides lucrative opportunities for the growth of AI in cybersecurity in this sector.AI in cybersecurity is the use of AI technologies and processes to improve the protection of computer networks, systems, and data against cyberattacks and cyber-attacks. It refers to the use of AI algorithms and machine learning, as well as other AI-related technologies, to identify, prevent, or respond to real-time security incidents. AI in cybersecurity provides the ability to improve the speed, precision, and effectiveness of security operations. It enables organizations to better protect and defend complex and constantly evolving cyber threats.The global AI in cybersecurity market growth is attributed to factors such as the rise in demand for enhanced security solutions, the increasing number of cyber-attacks in several industries, and the rising adoption of digitalization in security solutions. However, the high implementation cost of AI in cybersecurity solutions, and the dearth of skilled cybersecurity experts and education hamper market growth. Furthermore, increasing investments and innovation strategies and the surge in demand for real-time threat detection is anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for global AI in cybersecurity market in the upcoming years.𝐈𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐫𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A185408 Based on technology, the machine learning (ML) segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global AI in cybersecurity market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Machine learning in security continually learns by examining data to locate trends, enabling users to more effectively detect malware in encrypted communications and identify insider risks. However, the context-aware computing segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 27.1% from 2023 to 2032. The increasing demand for effective cloud-based cybersecurity to protect customer privacy is further expected to propel global market growth.Based on security type, the network security segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global AI in cybersecurity market revenue, and is projected to rule the roost by 2032. Machine learning in security continually learns by examining data to locate trends, enabling users to more effectively detect malware in encrypted communications and identify insider risks. However, the cloud security segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 27.4% from 2023 to 2032. The increasing demand for effective cloud-based cybersecurity to protect customer privacy is further expected to propel global market growth.Based on deployment type, the on-premise segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than three-fifths of the global AI in cybersecurity market revenue, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. As on-premise deployment mode may provide an extra level of security to the organizations. These factors further drive the demand for this segment in the global market. However, the cloud segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 26.2% from 2023 to 2032. This is due to the increase in the adoption and susceptibility of wireless networks, as facilities increasingly rely on wireless networks for data transfer.𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 & 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐔𝐩 𝐭𝐨 𝟓𝟎% 𝐨𝐟𝐟 𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ai-in-cybersecurity-market/purchase-options Based on offering, the software segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global AI in cybersecurity market revenue, and is estimated to retain its lion's share throughout the forecast period. The same segment would also display the fastest CAGR of 26.0% during the forecast period. The adoption of AI in cybersecurity continues to grow across various industries and rising demand for software services to build and deploy new security systems.Based on region, North America garnered the major market share in 2022, holding nearly two-fifths of the global AI in cybersecurity market revenue. The region's robust industrial sector, including manufacturing, automotive, and logistics, has been an early adopter of AI in cybersecurity that is anticipated to propel the growth of the market, which is further anticipated to propel the growth of the market in this region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The same region would also cite the fastest CAGR of 27.7% from 2023 to 2032. As the key players are investing heavily in automation and AI in cybersecurity to enhance productivity, improve efficiency, and address labor shortages are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market in this region, which is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market in this region.𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨:1. The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the global AI in cybersecurity industry. The increasing adoption of real-time threat detection solutions in security operations has proliferated the demand for AI in cybersecurity market. It is the key to optimizing cyber security processes with the integration of advanced technologies such as AI and ML, as well as cloud solutions.2. Furthermore, there is a rise in the need for proactive and prompt threat identification and response in organizations, as cyber-attacks expand and become more complex and prevalent. Leveraging automation trends and the use of smart data in security solutions could lead to advanced real-time threat protection. These factors have propelled the growth of AI in cybersecurity solutions among industries.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A185408 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬: -The market players operating in the AI in cybersecurity market analysis are Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Amazon Web Services, Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Micron Technology Inc., and Gen Digital Inc. These major players have adopted various key development strategies such as business expansion, new product launches, and partnerships, which help to drive the growth of the AI in cybersecurity industry globally.The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global AI in cybersecurity market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different countries. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.Other Trending Reports:1. AI Text Generator Market Size Overview 2. 