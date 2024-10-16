Edamam and SideChef Partner To Provide a Full Range of Recipes and Nutrition Solutions for Businesses

SideChef promotes Edamam’s unique capabilities in Nutrition Analysis, Personalized Meal Recommendations, and Personalized Meal Planning. Edamam features SideChef’s Cooking Experience Platform (CXP, Cost-Per-Oder Campaigns (CPO), and Shoppable Tech. Submit the full text of any recipe or ingredient list. Edamam will extract the full nutrition and ingredient data from the text. No more need to spend hours entering your recipes line by line. The nutrition analysis takes less than a second!

Edamam and SideChef will promote one another’s APIs and data services, offering the ability to build end-to-end nutrition-driven food solutions.

The partnership with SideChef offers a new set of tools to our customers and helps them in creating one-stop recipes, nutrition, and shoppability solutions for their customers, employees, or patients.” — Victor Penev

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edamam, a leading nutrition data company serving the food, health, and wellness sectors, and SideChef, a multi-platform all-in-one home cooking, grocery shopping, and meal planning platform, announced today a partnership to cross-promote and market their business solutions. The combined companies’ offerings provide businesses and developers with a full set of tools to build end-to-end personalized meal plans, recommendations, and shoppability around recipes.

The two companies will leverage one another’s products to create a one-stop shop for a wide range of businesses in food manufacturing, grocery retail, health, and wellness. SideChef will promote Edamam’s unique capabilities in Nutrition Analysis, Personalized Meal Recommendations, and Personalized Meal Planning, as highlighted on its partner page: https://www.sidechef.com/business/partners/edamam. Edamam, for its part, will feature SideChef’s Cooking Experience Platform (CXP), Cost-Per-Oder Campaigns (CPO), and Shoppable Tech here https://www.edamam.com/partners/sidechef/.

“The partnership with SideChef offers a new set of tools for our customers and helps them in creating one-stop full recipes, nutrition, and shoppability solutions for their customers, employees, or patients,” commented Victor Penev, the Founder and CEO of Edamam.

Each company has agreed to offer promotional pricing for their services to any client who adopts the solutions from the other.

“Just as consumers increasingly seek one-stop solutions in e-commerce, we’re seeing businesses demand comprehensive, end-to-end solutions to meet their evolving needs. Our partnership with Edamam in nutrition empowers us to elevate that value for all our partners, setting a new standard in the industry,” commented Kevin Yu, SideChef’s CEO.

About Edamam

Edamam organizes the world’s food knowledge and provides nutrition data services and value-added solutions to health, wellness, and food businesses. Using a proprietary semantic technology platform, it delivers real-time nutrition analysis and diet recommendations via APIs. Edamam’s technology helps customers answer their clients’ perennial question: “What should I eat?”

Edamam’s partners and clients include Nestle, Amazon, Microsoft, The Food Network, The New York Times, and Barilla.

For more information, please visit www.edamam.com or developer.edamam.com.

About SideChef

SideChef is a leading global food tech innovator with unparalleled experience developing award-winning shoppable recipe platforms. Launched in 2013 as a step-by-step home cooking app featuring more than 20,000 recipes, SideChef’s goal is to simplify online grocery shopping and enhance the consumer experience, across the globe.

The company's white-label recipe platform technology enables retailers, CPG brands, food media brands, and kitchen appliance brands to create engaging recipe experiences and generate new revenue streams. Through SideChef’s extensive network of platforms and integrations, brands can connect with high-intent grocery shoppers via in-recipe shoppable campaigns, reaching millions of home cooks across 170 countries.

SideChef's latest cutting-edge Food AI innovations are poised to revolutionize the future of cooking.

To learn more please visit www.sidechef.com and www.sidechef.com/business

