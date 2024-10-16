PHILIPPINES, October 16 - Press Release

October 15, 2024 "Wag nating sayangin ang laban kontra droga!" — Bong Go raises concerns as drug war probe seemingly empowers drug peddlers "Ang ayaw ko pong mangyari ay matatakot ang taumbayan na maglakad sa gabi. Dapat po ang kriminal, dapat po ang drug addict ang takot maglakad sa gabi, hindi ang ordinaryong mamamayang Pilipino na gusto lang tahimik ang buhay at makakauwi ng ligtas ang kanilang mga anak. Huwag nating sayangin ang magandang nasimulan ni dating Pangulong Duterte." These were the remarks of Senator Christopher "Bong" Go as he expressed alarm that drug lords and other criminal elements could become emboldened as investigations into former President Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs has provided an avenue for them to twist facts to undermine the the anti-drug campaign which has improved the peace and order situation in the country. Speaking during an ambush interview on Monday, October 14, Go emphasized the dangers of a resurgent illegal drug trade and urged the public to reflect on the safety and security they experienced during Duterte's presidency. "Lumalakas ang loob ng mga drug lord. Kung bumalik ang iligal na droga, babalik po ang korapsyon sa gobyerno, babalik po ang kriminalidad," Go stated. He urged the Filipino people to judge for themselves whether their lives had improved during Duterte's tenure, especially when it came to public order. "Kayo na po ang humusga, mga kababayan, kung mas nakakalakad ba ang mga anak natin na hindi nasasaktan, hindi nababastos ng mga drug addict noong panahon po ni dating Pangulong Duterte. Alam n'yo, 'pag bumalik ang iligal na droga, mas nakakatakot," he warned, adding that the return of illegal drugs could jeopardize public safety, particularly for families of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). "'Yung mga OFWs, may peace of mind sila na nagta-trabaho sa abroad na hindi nasasaktan ang kanilang mga anak at hindi nababastos ang kanilang mga anak na naglalakad sa gabi. Nakakauwi ng safe, nakakauwi ng hindi nasasaktan," Go explained. Go also highlighted the fact that Duterte's leadership in the anti-drug campaign had not only brought tangible benefits but had also earned the former President the trust and approval of the public throughout his term. "Ginawa n'ya po ito para sa taumbayan. At nagkaroon po siya ng mataas na approval rating nung nagsimula ang kanyang administrasyon hanggang natapos," Go recalled. "87% ang kanyang approval rating dahil sa kanyang strong stance o strong position against illegal drugs." Go also stressed that Duterte's achievements were evident in the support he received from the Filipino people during all his past State of the Nation Addresses (SONA), particularly when the anti-drug campaign was mentioned. "Maalala n'yo, lahat ng SONA, 2016 up to 2021, anim na SONA. Tuwing binabanggit ni dating Pangulong Duterte ang war on drugs, nagpapalakpakan po ang lahat. Standing ovation po ang Kongreso at ang Senado dahil ramdam nila na may pagbabago po at tinupad ni dating Pangulong Duterte ang kanyang pinangako noon. Standing ovation," recalled Go. Despite this, Go could not hide his disappointment over how some those who once stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Duterte have now turned their backs on him. "Kayo na pong humusga kung nakinabang ba ang Pilipino sa ginawa n'yang strong stance against illegal drugs noong panahon niya bilang Pangulo," he reiterated. "Tapos bakit ngayon sinisisi siya? Bakit ngayon mag-isa na lang siya? Hindi ba kayo nakinabang? Hindi ba nakinabang ang mga kababayan nating Pilipino? 'Yung mga anak natin na hindi nasasaktan. 'Di ba importante sa atin ang buhay ng ating mga anak, ng ating mga pamilya? Nakinabang kayo ah. Nakinabang po ang Pilipino. Itinaya niya po ang kanyang buhay dito. Tapos ngayon, mag-isa na lang siya, puro sisi pa ang inabot," he lamented. Meanwhile, responding to accusations that Duterte had implemented a so-called "reward system" in the war on drugs, Go firmly denied such allegations, calling them baseless. He explained that Duterte's support for law enforcement was geared toward helping police and other uniformed personnel perform their duties more effectively within the bounds of the law. "Wala pong reward system," Go stated unequivocally. "Full support po si dating Pangulong Duterte sa police, sa uniformed personnel. In fact, noong 2018, pinadoble niya po ang sahod ng police, military, at uniformed personnel." "Pinaghirapan natin 'yon, pinaglaban natin 'yon para magampanan pa nila ang kanilang trabaho. Na-doble po noong 2018 ang sahod nila sa mga entry position," he said. The senator also recalled how Duterte personally extended support to soldiers and police officers, particularly those wounded in action, by visiting them in military camps and providing financial and moral support. Go also clarified his position regarding the drug war and his involvement during the Duterte administration, explaining that he had no direct role in the operations of the anti-drug campaign. "Wala po akong role, hindi ko po mandato ang operations ng war on drugs," Go said, who served as Special Assistance to the President from 2016 to 2018. "Deemed resigned na po ako noong October 2018, nung tumakbo po ako bilang senador. Wala na po akong kinalaman sa day-to-day operations ni dating Pangulong Duterte," Go added. Looking ahead, Go said that he would support efforts to uncover the truth behind the drug war and any other allegations being made. "Kung kakailanganin, pwede akong mag-file ng resolution para magkaroon po ng investigation dito sa Senado para malaman lang natin kung ano 'yung totoo," he said. A Pulse Asia survey conducted in June 2018 revealed that nearly 70% of Filipinos considered Duterte's War on Drugs as his administration's most significant achievement. From a list of 15 key accomplishments, this initiative was highlighted by a majority of respondents, particularly in Metro Manila and across all socioeconomic classes. According to the Department of the Interior and Local Government, the crime rate in the Philippines dropped by 73.76% during the first five years of Duterte's term. Duterte's approval and trust ratings in the final months of his presidency also underscore a notable phenomenon in Philippine politics. According to PUBLiCUS Asia Inc.'s Pahayag 2022 first quarter survey, Duterte enjoyed a 67.2% approval rating and a 61.2% trust rating, both showing an upward trend from the previous year. He still enjoyed excellent satisfaction rating at 88% according to an SWS survey conducted on June 22-29, 2022. These high ratings, particularly at the end of his term, are considered a "rarity", where outgoing presidents often face declining public sentiment.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.