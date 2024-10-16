PHILIPPINES, October 16 - Press Release

October 15, 2024 "Doon lang tayo sa tama at totoo" — Bong Go open to filing Senate resolution on drug war investigation Senator Christopher "Bong" Go expressed his willingness to file a Senate resolution if necessary to look into allegations surrounding the Duterte administration's war on drugs. He emphasized the right of the Filipino people to know the truth. During an interview on Monday, October 14, Go clarified that while he is prepared to cooperate fully with any investigation including the Quad Committee hearings conducted by the House of Representatives, he believes that a parallel probe in the Senate may further help reveal the truth. "If necessary, pwede akong mag-file ng resolution para magkaroon po ng investigation dito sa Senado para malaman natin kung ano lang 'yung totoo," Go stated, emphasizing his desire for the truth to prevail. He suggested that the investigation could be led by Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa, chairperson of the Committee on Peace and Order, due to his experience and former role as Chief of the Philippine National Police during Duterte's presidency. Go made it clear that any investigation should focus on ensuring that ordinary Filipinos, especially their children, can live peaceful lives without fear. "Ang ayaw ko pong mangyari ay ang taumbayan ang takot maglakad sa gabi. Dapat po ang kriminal, dapat po ang drug addict ang takot maglakad sa gabi, hindi ang ordinaryong mamamayang Pilipino na gusto lang tahimik ang buhay at makakauwi ng ligtas ang kanilang mga anak," he said, highlighting the essential role of peace and order in safeguarding the well-being of citizens. "Karapatan po natin mabuhay nang tahimik," he added. Meanwhile, amid allegations of a so-called reward system being implemented by the police during Duterte's term to capture or kill drug suspects, he clarified that the former President fully supported the uniformed personnel, including the police, but reiterated that there was no reward system in the implementation of the drug war. The lawmaker called such allegations as "baseless." Go, who served as Special Assistant to the President since Duterte assumed office in 2016 up until October of 2018, also stated that his role never involved any participation in police operations or financial management within the Office of the President. "Bilang Special Assistant to the President noon, I have no participation whatsoever, directly or indirectly, in the operational requirements of the war on drugs," he said. He explained that as stated in the Executive Order creating the Office of the Special Assistant to the President then, its functions are limited to scheduling, appointments, and presidential engagements. "My mandate does not include police operations... Let me be very clear. Walang kinalaman ang aking opisina sa operasyon at organisasyon ng kapulisan," he added. Go also emphasized that the former Office of the President staff mentioned during the QuadComm hearing was merely performing administrative duties and should not be dragged into baseless accusations. "Nadadamay na pati 'yung mga staff ko na nagta-trabaho nang maayos. Kawawa naman 'yung mga Pilipinong ordinaryong staff na nagta-trabaho, nadadamay dito sa mga baseless accusation at mga hearsay," Go stated. Go also maintained that there was no truth to the existence of a so-called "reward system", refuting claims that his former staff had any involvement in such baseless accusations. "Wala pong reward system. At ang mga trabaho ng mga staff ko, administrative matters—presidential engagement, schedule, appointments," he clarified. During the interview, Go also took the opportunity to defend Duterte's war on drugs, which has been the subject of numerous investigations and criticisms. He underscored the positive impact of the campaign on the lives of ordinary Filipinos, particularly in ensuring peace and security in the country. "Kung bumalik ang iligal na droga, babalik po ang korapsyon sa gobyerno, babalik po ang kriminalidad," Go asserted. He reflected on how the Duterte administration's firm stance against illegal drugs led to a significant reduction in crime and corruption, allowing citizens to feel safer, especially overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) whose families could walk the streets without fear of harm. As cited by Go, Duterte's approval rating remained high throughout his term, peaking at 87%, largely due to his commitment to combating illegal drugs and criminality. He urged the public to be the judge of whether the former president's policies benefit the country, particularly in terms of peace and order. Go also addressed ongoing debates about extrajudicial killings (EJKs) allegedly committed during Duterte's administration, firmly rejecting the notion that Duterte authorized or instructed any illegal actions. He emphasized that as a lawyer and former prosecutor, Duterte always upheld the law. "Wala naman siyang sinabi na 'patayin mo ito o 'yun.' Wala pong gano'n. Abogado po si dating Pangulong Duterte. Dati po siyang prosecutor. Hindi siya nagbibigay ng instruction na iligal," Go said, stressing that Duterte knew the legal limits of his powers and operated accordingly.

