PHILIPPINES, October 16 - Press Release

October 16, 2024 Tolentino recognizes key role of business licensing officers in fostering economic growth Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino recognized the key role of Business Permits and Licensing Officers (BPLOs) in fostering economic growth at the municipal, city, and provincial levels. Moreover, the senator said that BPLOs reflect the local government's commitment to ensure a fair and efficient business climate that allows investments to grow and thrive. This was the gist of Tolentino's speech at the 7th National Association of Business Permits and Licensing Officers (NABPLO) convention held in Okada Manila on Tuesday afternoon. "The issuance of business licenses is not just about speed, but also fairness," the senator told the audience, composed of 600 BPLOs from different local government units (LGUs) across the country. He continued: "As business licensing officers, you are the custodians of public interest. It is your duty to balance the need for efficiency with the responsibility of ensuring that businesses adhere to regulations that protect consumers, the environment, and the public." If the BPLO is fair to everyone, then this would redound to a sound, strong and sustainable local economy, Tolentino noted. Citing an example, the senator recounted how Tagaytay - where he served as mayor for three consecutive terms - developed into a progressive city with a bustling business climate. He noted that Tagaytay's success didn't come overnight, but was the result of the hard work, sacrifices, and innovations undertaken by the LGU to foster business confidence and support local entrepreneurship. He recalled that from just two restaurants and one hotel, the number of business establishments in Tagaytay grew to 300 by the end of his term. Tolentino also took pride in how several homegrown businesses from Tagaytay came to be widely known in other localities, including Metro Manila. Finally, Tolentino said that he will work on legislation that would institutionalize BPLOs in the Local Government Code. "Every license you issue, every entrepreneur you assist, and every innovation you adopt contributes to the bigger vision of progress for our nation," he said.# Mahalagang papel ng business licensing officers sa ekonomiya, kinilala ni Tol Kinilala ni Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino ang mahalagang papel na ginagampanan ng Business Permits and Licensing Officers (BPLOs) sa paglago ng ekonomiya ng mga lungsod, munisipalidad, at probinsya. Sinasalamin din umano ng BPLOs ang sinseridad ng lokal na pamahalaan para pairalin ang isang patas at masiglang larangan para sa pamumuhunan at negosyo, dagdag ni Tolentino. Ito ang buod ng talumpati ni Tolentino sa 7th National Association of Business Permits and Licensing Officers (NABPLO) convention na ginanap sa Okada Manila noong Martes. "Hindi lang sinusukat ang pag-iisyu ng business license sa bilis, kundi maging sa pagiging patas nito," pahayag ni Tolentino sa mga dumalo sa pagtitipon, na binubuo ng 600 BPLOs mula sa iba't ibang local government units (LGUs) sa buong bansa. Dagdag n'ya: "Bilang business licensing officers, tungkulin n'yong protektahan ang interes ng publiko. Dapat n'yong balansehin ang pagiging mabilis sa paniniguro na iginagalang ng mga negosyo ang kapakanan ng konsyumers, kalikasan, at lipunan." Kung patas ang pagturing ng BPLO sa lahat, tiniyak ni Tolentino na tutungo ito sa isang matatag at masiglang ekonomiya. Inihalimbawa ni Tolentino ang Tagaytay - kung saan sya nanilbihan bilang alkalde - na nakilala bilang isang masiglang komunidad para sa pamumuhunan at pagnenegosyo. Ibinahagi n'ya na ang pag-unlad ng Tagaytay ay hindi naging madali, kundi idinulot ng pagsisikap, sakripisyo, at mga inobasyong isinagawa ng lokal na pamahalaan. Mula sa dalawang restaurants at isang hotel noong unang nanungkulan bilang alkalde si Tolentino, umabot sa mahigit 300 ang mga negosyo sa Tagaytay nang matapos ang kanyang termino. Ipinagmalaki rin nya kung paano lumago ang maraming homegrown businesses ng Tagaytay hanggang sa makilala ang mga ito sa ibang mga lokalidad, kabilang ang Metro Manila. Bilang pagtatapos ay nangako si Tolentino na isusulong ang isang panukala na opisyal na kikilala sa posisyon ng BPLOs sa ilalim ng Local Government Code.

