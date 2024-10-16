Largest Veterans Day Event in Lincoln History

St. Mark’s Veterans Day Celebration

LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- St. Mark’s United Methodist Church is hosting the largest Veterans Day event in Lincoln’s history with over 1,900 expected guests on Sunday, Nov. 10, from 5:00 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. All veterans, active-duty service members, their families, and the public are invited to attend this free event.This special service will honor and pay tribute to veterans and their families from all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, including the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Space Force, Coast Guard, and Air Force.The event will feature a performance by the U.S. Air Force Heartland of America Band, Raptor. Raptor is known for its high-energy music and dynamic stage presence with performances including rock & roll classics, patriotic favorites, and chart-topping hits. An iconic, crowd-pleasing band, Raptor is usually booked out one year in advance.The Master of Ceremonies will be Colonel Gerald D. Meyer (Ret.). The keynote address will be delivered by Major General Daryl L. Bohac (Ret.), with a reception to follow from 6:15 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.All veterans and active-duty service members are encouraged to wear their uniforms, hats, or colors — something that signifies their branch of service — and to sit with their families in the section designated for their branch.Doors open at 4:15 p.m.While this event is free and open to the public, registration is required.To register, visit stmarks.org For questions, please contact Doug McCallum at 402-489-8885 or dmccallum@stmarks.org.

