Mountain America Recognized as Best Credit Union for “Membership Perks” by Money.com

Only Utah-based credit union in national rankings shines with top honors for exceptional member benefits

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

SANDY, Utah, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union is proud to announce its recognition as the “Best for Membership Perks” by Money.com in their annual review of the top banks and credit unions in the United States. This accolade highlights Mountain America’s commitment to providing exceptional benefits and services to its members.



Money’s methodology for determining the best credit unions involved a comprehensive review of the 20 largest credit unions in the nation, ranked by assets as determined by the National Credit Union Administration. The evaluation prioritized credit unions with flexible membership requirements, making them accessible to a broader audience.

“We are honored to be named the best credit union for ‘Membership Perks’ by Money.com,” said Sterling Nielsen, president and chief executive officer at Mountain America. “This award reflects our dedication to providing our members with the best possible financial products and services. Our members are at the heart of everything we do, and we are committed to helping them achieve their financial goals.”

The methodology focused on several key data points, including minimum opening balance; interest rates paid; monthly fees charged; and online accessibility. Additionally, the analysis included fees for ATM use, overdraft and insufficient funds, wire transfers, and overdraft protection. Emphasis was placed on checking and savings accounts that offered high interest rates, required no opening or minimum balance, and charged few or no fees. Online and mobile accessibility, additional perks or rewards, and the size of the ATM network were also considered.

“This recognition is a testament to the hard work and commitment of our entire team,” said Nathan Anderson, chief operating officer at Mountain America. “We strive to offer innovative solutions and exceptional service to our members, and it is gratifying to see our efforts acknowledged on a national level.”

Mountain America member benefits also include zero-cost tele-health services, mobile phone insurance and identity monitoring when members sign up for a MyStyle checking account.

Mountain America continues to be a leader in the financial industry, offering a wide range of products and services designed to meet the diverse needs of its members. As the only Utah-based credit union recognized in this year’s review, Mountain America remains dedicated to its mission of providing financial education, guidance, and support to its community.

For more information about Mountain America and its award-winning services, please visit www.macu.com.

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 1 million members and $20 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union helps its members define and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with various convenient, flexible products and services and sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 100 branches across six states, and over 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America—guiding you forward. Learn more at macu.com .



Contact: publicrelations@macu.com, macu.com/newsroom

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.