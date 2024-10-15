FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Anacostia River Trail: Arboretum Bridge to Maryland Avenue Connector Feasibility Study – Virtual Public Meeting (October 15, 2024)

(Washington, DC) — The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) invites you to join a virtual public meeting on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, to discuss the Anacostia Trail: Arboretum Bridge to Maryland Avenue Connector Feasibility Study.

During the meeting, DDOT will share an overview of the project, present existing conditions, and gather input from the community.

PUBLIC MEETING INFORMATION

DATE: Tuesday, October 15, 2024

TIME: 6:30 pm – 7:30 pm

VIRTUAL MEETING: Cisco WEBEX

To view the virtual presentation: rebrand.ly/ARTArboretum2024

Event Number: 2306 956 0293

Event Password: ptMp2i8jXF6

Dial-in option (audio only): 1-202-860-2110 Access code: 2306 956 0293#

The Webex system will prompt you for an Attendee ID; this is not required. Press the # key to join the meeting.

For questions about the meeting, please contact DDOT Project Manager David Balick at [email protected].

Can't Make a Meeting?

For more information about the project, please visit https://trails.ddot.dc.gov/pages/anacostia-river-trail-arboretum-bridge-to-maryland-avenue-connector-project/.

Do you need assistance to participate?

