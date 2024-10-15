AFCI Selects Cincinnati to Host Global Cineposium

September 2025 Conference Will Unite Film Commissioners, Production Industry Decision Makers and Policymakers from Around the World

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Film Commissioners International (AFCI) will hold its next Cineposium in Cincinnati September 15 - 19, 2025, concurrent with events to celebrate the association’s 50th anniversary. It will be the first time AFCI’s global conference is held in the Midwest region of the U.S.



Cineposium connects national, state/provincial and local film commissioners with production industry decision makers and government policymakers to foster collaboration that promotes all forms of media production.

The 2025 conference will be produced and hosted in partnership with Film Cincinnati – the nonprofit film office founded in 1987 to promote Greater Cincinnati as a production destination.

Cincinnati’s selection as the host for AFCI’s 48th Cineposium reflects the city’s emerging status as a production center, which was also recently highlighted by its nomination as a top-three finalist to serve as the new home of the Sundance Film Festival. Other recent Cineposium host cities include Barcelona, Bogota, Los Angeles, Paris, Seoul and Wellington (New Zealand).

“Next year’s 48th annual Cineposium is on track to be our most global, forward-looking conference to date,” said AFCI Executive Director Jaclyn Philpott. “It will bring together experts from six continents, all focused on developing a vibrant screen sector.”

Philpott noted that the 48th annual Cineposium will coincide with AFCI’s year-long 50th anniversary celebration. “As we mark AFCI’s 50th anniversary, we are excited to bring Cineposium back to the U.S. for a milestone conference that will help shape the future of global media production.”

“We are thrilled to host AFCI's Cineposium,” said Kristen Schlotman, president and CEO of Film Cincinnati. “This reflects Cincinnati's long-standing commitment to nurturing storytelling and artists for over a century. After eight years, Cineposium is returning to North America, and with our city’s accessibility and culture, it’s the perfect place to celebrate the association's 50th anniversary.”

The decision to hold Cineposium in Cincinnati followed a rigorous selection process in which prospective host cities were judged based on resources, infrastructure and commitment to hosting a world-class conference.

Cincinnati’s burgeoning film and TV production landscape was also a factor. The city boasts a growing number of production companies, sound stages and post-production facilities, complemented by a robust production incentive program, skilled crew base and strong community support.

More information about Cineposium registration, sessions and speakers will be announced in early 2025. Sign up at https://afci.org/cineposium-2025-rsvp/ to receive event updates.

About the Association of Film Commissioners International (AFCI)

Founded in 1975, the Association of Film Commissioners International (AFCI) is a nonprofit professional organization representing city, state, regional, provincial and national film commission members on six continents. AFCI provides advocacy, connectivity and education to foster screen sector economic growth in an inclusive and sustainable manner. Signature events such as AFCI Week and Cineposium draw industry professionals from around the world. AFCI is headquartered in Los Angeles.

Website: www.AFCI.org

About Film Cincinnati

Founded in 1987 and incorporated in 1987 as one of the first nonprofit film commissions in America, Film Cincinnati is the not-for-profit organization that works to promote Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky as a destination for film, commercial, and television production.

Website: https://www.filmcincinnati.com

Contact:

Erik Deutsch (for AFCI)

erikd[at]excelpr[dot]com



