APA Corporation Announces Retirement of General Counsel Anthony Lannie and Promotion of David J. Bernal to Vice President Legal

HOUSTON, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APA Corporation (Nasdaq: APA) announces the retirement of executive vice president and general counsel Anthony Lannie, effective Oct. 9, 2024. David J. Bernal has been promoted to vice president Legal and acting general counsel.



Mr. Bernal joined APA in 2008 and has handled commercial litigation and counseled executives and senior management. During his time at APA, Mr. Bernal has supported numerous initiatives across the company, both domestic and international, and provided mentorship for the legal team. Previously, after appointment by the Governor and confirmation by the Senate, Mr. Bernal served as a Texas state district judge, presiding over hundreds of jury and bench trials, evidentiary hearings and other motions involving various types of civil litigation. From 1995 to 2003, Mr. Bernal was a legal associate at both Baker Botts and King & Spalding.

“I look forward to David’s leadership and counsel as he takes the helm of the corporate legal function, and I want to personally thank Anthony for his 21 years of dedicated service as General Counsel and commitment to APA as he moves into retirement,” said John J. Christmann, IV, CEO of APA Corporation.

