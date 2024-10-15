Ring Energy to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat on October 16

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: REI) (“Ring” or the “Company”) today announced its participation in a fireside chat with Water Tower Research (“WTR”) on Wednesday, October 16, 2024 at 10:00 AM Central Time.

As part of WTR’s ongoing Fireside Chat Series, Jeff Robertson, Managing Director at WTR, will lead an in-depth conversation with Paul McKinney, Ring’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Included in the discussion will be a variety of important topics including capital allocation optionality provided by organic development opportunities, the results to date of the Company’s 2024 drilling program, the current state and expected mergers and acquisitions landscape, and Ring‘s outlook for continued debt reduction.

Investors and other interested parties can access the event by registering in advance at https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_r6h1Z4mgQpSbWLOqigwQKQ. The presentation will also be available through Ring’s web site, www.ringenergy.com on the “Overview” page under the “Investors” tab.

About Ring Energy, Inc.

Ring Energy, Inc. is an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company with current operations focused on the development of its Permian Basin assets. For additional information, please visit www.ringenergy.com .

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements involve a wide variety of risks and uncertainties, and include, without limitations, statements with respect to the Company’s strategy and prospects. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which are disclosed in the Company’s reports filed with the SEC, including its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and its other filings with the SEC. Readers and investors are cautioned that the Company’s actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Contact Information

Al Petrie Advisors

Al Petrie, Senior Partner

Phone: 281-975-2146

Email: apetrie@ringenergy.com

