Wagmi Takes Over Miami With Biggest Web3 Event in America

Strategic Partnership with Cointelegraph Boosts the Blockchain World’s Most Influential Gathering, Expanding to Over 10,000 Attendees

Miami, FL, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WAGMI (We’re All Gonna Make It) is bringing a new-era Web3 and blockchain conference to Miami from January 21-24, 2025. Drawing 10,000 attendees to a city renowned for its iconic beaches, cultural landmarks, and vibrant nightlife, the event will gather hundreds of sponsors, and continue its bold tradition of launching industry-defining projects like Ethereum. This year, WAGMI is partnering with Cointelegraph , the world’s leading blockchain media outlet, to deliver the most immersive and expansive Web3 and blockchain event in its history with the biggest names in the industry joining for an experience unlike any other.





Moe Levin, the mastermind behind The North American Bitcoin Conference—crypto’s first and longest-running gathering—views this partnership with Cointelegraph as a monumental opportunity. “This is the moment we’ve been building towards for 11 years. Partnering with Cointelegraph is a game-changer for WAGMI and the entire blockchain world. We’ve always attracted the brightest pioneers, the trendsetters who are reshaping the future of finance and technology. With Cointelegraph on board, we’re taking this event to new dimensions of scale and excitement. If you’re serious about mastering the industry and connecting with like-minded individuals, potential partners, and industry leaders, this conference is unmissable.”

Yana Prikhodchenko, CEO of Cointelegraph, also shared her enthusiasm: “Expanding into the events space with Moe Levin and the WAGMI team is a thrilling step for Cointelegraph. Our mission has always been to bridge the gap between the digital and physical worlds of crypto, and this partnership allows us to build a platform where the blockchain community can thrive. We’re excited to bring the Cointelegraph experience to life in a whole new way.” With 12.5 million unique readers per month, coverage in 11 languages, and partnerships with over 300 industry leaders including Metamask, Binance, and Ripple, Cointelegraph’s reach and influence make it a key player in elevating this event to a global world-class experience.

WAGMI 2025 is curated to help attendees build lasting relationships, share and learn new ideas, and create opportunities to propel attendees and their ventures forward. “The community here is something special. They create a unique vibe that’s not only fun but full of big ideas. This event is a perfect example of what’s driving the industry forward,” said entrepreneur and previous speaker, Mark Cuban. Bitcoin Pioneer Nick Spanos added, “They’ve set a new global standard for crypto events since the very beginning.” This conference marks a new chapter in Miami Blockchain Week, highlighting the latest trends and innovations in DeFi and blockchain.

With Cointelegraph’s involvement, attendees gain unparalleled access to the biggest names in blockchain today. From CEOs to tech visionaries and legendary investors, this is where the industry’s brightest minds come together to create, collaborate, and celebrate—all under Miami’s sun.

First-release tickets are now available, and prices are set to increase as the event approaches. For more details on the event, visit wagmi.miami



About WAGMI:

WAGMI, short for “We’re All Gonna Make It,” represents optimism and resilience in the ever-evolving crypto landscape. Founded by the creators of The North American Bitcoin Conference, WAGMI unites blockchain pioneers and enthusiasts for a transformative event experience in sunny Miami, building on a legacy of industry leadership and innovation.

About Cointelegraph:

Founded in 2013, Cointelegraph is the leading independent digital media resource covering blockchain, web3, and emerging technology. Reaching 193 countries and 12.5 million readers monthly, Cointelegraph delivers trusted, unbiased news, in-depth analysis, and insights into the rapidly expanding world of digital assets, DeFi, and fintech.

