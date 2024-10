Park Aerospace Corp. Reports Second Quarter Results

NEWTON, Kan., Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE-PKE) reported results for the 2025 fiscal year second quarter ended September 1, 2024. The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its financial results and other matters at 5:00 p.m. EDT today. A live audio webcast of the event, along with presentation materials, will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/yikc26i5 at 5:00 p.m. EDT today. The presentation materials will also be available at approximately 4:15 p.m. EDT today at https://parkaerospace.com/shareholders/investor-conference-calls/ and on the Company’s website at www.parkaerospace.com under “Investor Conference Calls” on the “Shareholders” page.



Park reported net sales of $16,709,000 for the 2025 fiscal year second quarter ended September 1, 2024 compared to $12,481,000 for the 2024 fiscal year second quarter ended August 27, 2023 and $13,970,000 for the 2025 fiscal year first quarter ended June 2, 2024. Park’s net sales for the six months ended September 1, 2024 were $30,679,000 compared to $28,032,000 for the six months ended August 27, 2023. Net earnings for the 2025 fiscal year second quarter were $2,066,000 compared to $1,746,000 for the 2024 fiscal year second quarter and $993,000 for the 2025 fiscal year first quarter. Net earnings were $3,059,000 for the current year’s first six months compared to $3,600,000 for last year’s first six months.

Net earnings before special items for the 2025 fiscal year second quarter were $2,092,000 compared to $1,746,000 for the 2024 fiscal year second quarter and $1,781,000 for the 2025 fiscal year first quarter. Net earnings before special items for the six months ended September 1, 2024 were $3,873,000 compared to $4,153,000 for last fiscal year’s first six months.

Adjusted EBITDA for the 2025 fiscal year second quarter was $3,206,000 compared to $2,669,000 for the 2024 fiscal year second quarter and $2,610,000 for the 2025 fiscal year first quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the current year’s first six months was $5,816,000 compared to $5,980,000 for last year’s first six months.

During the 2025 fiscal year second quarter and first six months, respectively, the Company recorded $46,000 and $1,098,000 of pre-tax charges related to storm damage to the Company’s facilities in Newton Kansas. During the 2024 fiscal year’s first six months, the Company recorded $570,000 of pre-tax activist shareholder defense costs, $65,000 of pre-tax losses on sales of investments to fund the $1.00 per share special dividend paid on April 6, 2023 to shareholders of record on March 9, 2023 and a $109,000 pre-tax charge for the modification of previously granted stock options in connection with the special dividend in the 2024 fiscal year first quarter.

Park reported basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.10 for the 2025 fiscal year second quarter compared to $0.09 for the 2024 fiscal year second quarter and $0.05 for the 2025 fiscal year first quarter. Basic and diluted earnings per share before special items were $0.10 for the 2025 fiscal year second quarter compared to $0.09 for the 2024 fiscal year second quarter and $0.09 for the 2025 fiscal year first quarter.

Park reported basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.15 for the 2025 fiscal year’s first six months compared to $0.18 for the 2024 fiscal year’s first six months. Basic and diluted earnings per share before special items were $0.19 for the 2025 fiscal year’s first six months compared to $0.20 for the 2024 fiscal year’s first six months.

The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its financial results at 5:00 p.m. EDT today. Forward-looking and other material information may be discussed in this conference call. The conference call dial-in number is (877) 407-3982 in the United States and Canada, and (201) 493-6780 in other countries. The required passcode for attendance by phone is 13749480.

For those unable to listen to the call live, a conference call replay will be available from approximately 8:00 p.m. EDT today through 11:59 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, October 22, 2024. The conference call replay will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/yikc26i5 and on the Company’s website at www.parkaerospace.com under “Investor Conference Calls” on the “Shareholders” page. It can also be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 in the United States and Canada, and (412) 317-6671 in other countries. The required passcode for accessing the replay by phone is 13749480.

Any additional material financial or statistical data disclosed in the conference call, including the investor presentation, will also be available at the time of the conference call on the Company's website at

https://parkaerospace.com/shareholders/investor-conference-calls/.

Park believes that an evaluation of its ongoing operations would be difficult if the disclosure of its operating results were limited to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”) financial measures, which include special items, such as a charge related to storm damage, activist shareholder defense costs, losses on sales of investments and charges for modification of previously granted stock options. Accordingly, in addition to disclosing its operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, Park discloses non-GAAP measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, and operating results that exclude special items in order to assist its shareholders and other readers in assessing the Company’s operating performance, since the Company’s on-going, normal business operations do not include such special items. The detailed operating information presented below includes a reconciliation of the non-GAAP operating results before special items to earnings determined in accordance with GAAP and a reconciliation of GAAP pre-tax earnings to Adjusted EBITDA. Such non-GAAP financial measures are provided to supplement the results provided in accordance with GAAP.

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the global aerospace markets. Park’s advanced composite materials include film adhesives (Aeroadhere®) and lightning strike protection materials (Electroglide®). Park offers an array of composite materials specifically designed for hand lay-up or automated fiber placement (AFP) manufacturing applications. Park’s advanced composite materials are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs commonly referred to as “drones”), business jets, general aviation aircraft and rotary wing aircraft. Park also offers specialty ablative materials for rocket motors and nozzles and specially designed materials for radome applications. As a complement to Park’s advanced composite materials offering, Park designs and fabricates composite parts, structures and assemblies and low volume tooling for the aerospace industry. Target markets for Park’s composite parts and structures (which include Park’s proprietary composite SigmaStrut™ and AlphaStrut™ product lines) are, among others, prototype and development aircraft, special mission aircraft, spares for legacy military and civilian aircraft and exotic spacecraft. Park’s objective is to do what others are either unwilling or unable to do. When nobody else wants to do it because it is too difficult, too small or too annoying, sign us up.

Additional corporate information is available on the Company’s website at www.parkaerospace.com

Performance table, including non-GAAP information (in thousands, except per share amounts – unaudited):

13 Weeks Ended 13 Weeks Ended 13 Weeks Ended 26 Weeks Ended September 1, 2024 August 27, 2023 June 2, 2024 September 1, 2024 August 27, 2023 Sales $ 16,709 $ 12,481 $ 13,970 $ 30,679 $ 28,032 Net Earnings before Special Items1 $ 2,092 $ 1,746 $ 1,781 $ 3,873 $ 4,153 Special Items, Net of Tax: Activist Shareholder Defense Costs - - - - (570 ) Stock Option Modification - - - - (109 ) Loss on Sale of Marketable Securities - - - - (65 ) Storm Damage Charge (46 ) - (1,052 ) (1,098 ) - Income Tax Effect on Pretax Special Items 20 - 264 284 191 Net Earnings $ 2,066 $ 1,746 $ 993 $ 3,059 $ 3,600 Basic Earnings per Share: Basic Earnings before Special Items1 $ 0.10 $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.19 $ 0.20 Special Items: Activist Shareholder Defense Costs - - - - (0.03 ) Stock Option Modification - - - - - Loss on Sale of Marketable Securities - - - - - Storm Damage Charge - - (0.05 ) (0.05 ) - Income Tax Effect on Pretax Special Items - - 0.01 0.01 0.01 Basic Earnings per Share $ 0.10 $ 0.09 $ 0.05 $ 0.15 $ 0.18 Diluted Earnings before Special Items1 $ 0.10 $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.19 $ 0.20 Special Items: Activist Shareholder Defense Costs - - - - (0.03 ) Stock Option Modification - - - - - Loss on Sale of Marketable Securities - - - - - Storm Damage Charge - - (0.05 ) (0.05 ) - Income Tax Effect on Pretax Special Items - - 0.01 0.01 0.01 Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.10 $ 0.09 $ 0.05 $ 0.15 $ 0.18 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding: Basic 20,216 20,256 20,253 20,234 20,359 Diluted 20,291 20,338 20,371 20,331 20,432 1Refer to "Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures" below for information regarding Special Items.



Comparative balance sheets (in thousands):

September 1, 2024 March 3, 2024 Assets (unaudited) Current Assets Cash and Marketable Securities $ 71,984 $ 77,211 Accounts Receivable, Net 10,914 12,381 Inventories 7,630 6,404 Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets 2,499 2,849 Total Current Assets 93,027 98,845 Fixed Assets, Net 21,891 23,499 Operating Right-of-use Assets 334 95 Other Assets 9,863 9,870 Total Assets $ 125,115 $ 132,309 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current Liabilities Accounts Payable $ 3,700 $ 3,514 Accrued Liabilities 1,348 1,986 Operating Lease Liability 40 53 Income Taxes Payable 5,121 4,105 Total Current Liabilities 10,209 9,658 Long-term Operating Lease Liability 339 82 Non-current Income Taxes Payable - 5,259 Deferred Income Taxes 3,087 3,222 Other Liabilities 1,222 1,174 Total Liabilities 14,857 19,395 Shareholders’ Equity 110,258 112,914 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 125,115 $ 132,309 Additional information Equity per Share $ 5.48 $ 5.58

Comparative statements of operations (in thousands – unaudited):

13 Weeks Ended 13 Weeks Ended 13 Weeks Ended 26 Weeks Ended September 1, 2024 August 27, 2023 June 2, 2024 September 1, 2024 August 27, 2023 Net Sales $ 16,709 $ 12,481 $ 13,970 $ 30,679 $ 28,032 Cost of Sales 11,952 8,402 9,871 21,823 19,120 Gross Profit 4,757 4,079 4,099 8,856 8,912 % of net sales 28.5 % 32.7 % 29.3 % 28.9 % 31.8 % Selling, General & Administrative Expenses 2,140 1,853 2,017 4,157 4,468 % of net sales 12.8 % 14.8 % 14.4 % 13.5 % 15.9 % Earnings from Operations 2,617 2,226 2,082 4,699 4,444 Storm Damage Charge (46 ) - (1,052 ) (1,098 ) - Interest and Other Income: Interest Income 245 139 339 584 463 Earnings from Operations before Income Taxes 2,816 2,365 1,369 4,185 4,907 Income Tax Provision 750 619 376 1,126 1,307 Net Earnings $ 2,066 $ 1,746 $ 993 $ 3,059 $ 3,600 % of net sales 12.4 % 14.0 % 7.1 % 10.0 % 12.8 %

Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures (in thousands – unaudited):

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Earnings to Adjusted EBITDA 13 Weeks Ended 13 Weeks Ended 13 Weeks Ended 26 Weeks Ended 26 Weeks Ended September 1, 2024 August 27, 2023 June 2, 2024 September 1, 2024 August 27, 2023 GAAP Net Earnings $ 2,066 $ 1,746 $ 993 $ 3,059 $ 3,600 Adjustments: Income Tax Provision 750 619 376 1,126 1,307 Interest Income (245 ) (139 ) (339 ) (584 ) (528 ) Depreciation 488 339 439 927 644 Stock Option Expense 101 104 89 190 213 Special Items: Activist Shareholder Defense Costs - - - - 570 Stock Option Modification Charge (a) - - - - 109 Pre-tax Losses on Sales of Investments (b) - - - - 65 Storm Damage Charge 46 - 1,052 1,098 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,206 $ 2,669 $ 2,610 $ 5,816 $ 5,980 (a) pre-tax charge for the modification of previously granted stock options in connection with the special dividend in the 2024 fiscal year first quarter (b) to fund the $1.00 per share special dividend paid on April 6, 2023 to shareholders of record on March 9, 2023





Contact: Donna D’Amico-Annitto 486 North Oliver Road, Bldg. Z

Newton, Kansas 67114

(316) 283-6500

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.