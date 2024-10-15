Gabelli Funds and Columbia Business School to Host 6th Annual Healthcare Symposium

GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds, LLC will host the 6th Annual Healthcare Symposium with Columbia Business School at the Paley Center on Friday, November 15th, 2024. This half-day symposium will bring together leading healthcare executives and physicians to discuss current and future trends in the industry. Topics include the future of robotic surgery, data interoperability, and new treatments for atrial fibrillation.



Agenda

8:15am Breakfast 8:45 Opening Remarks 9:00 Panel 1: Unlocking the Potential of Surgical Robotics Jeff Jonas, Gretchen Jackson, Mike Marinaro, Martin Martino 10:00 Break 10:10 Panel 2: Interoperability, Digital Transformation and Enhancing Patient Care Daniel Barasa, Michael Bouton, Sara Dillon, Nick Frenzer, Josh Weiner 11:10 Break 11:20 Panel 3: Advances in Atrial Fibrillation Technology and Treatment Carri Chan, Joe Fitzgerald, Bob Hopkins, Ashley McEvoy, Elaine Wan 12:20 Closing Remarks

Paley Center, New York City, New York

Friday, November 15th, 2024

For general inquiries contact:

Miles McQuillen, AVP Private Wealth Management, MMcQuillen@gabelli.com, 914-921-5112

Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.

Contact: Jeff Jonas

Portfolio Manager

(914) 921-5072

