Gov. Pillen Appoints Dr. Janousek as Director of Behavioral Health

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen announced the appointment of Dr. Thomas Janousek as director for the Division of Behavioral Health in the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). The appointment is effective Oct. 21 at an annual salary of $175,000.

Dr. Janousek has been the deputy director of clinical excellence within the Division of Behavioral Health since Oct. 2022. Prior to joining the state, he was a neuropsychologist at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital in Lincoln and was previously vice president of quality and compliance at Burrell Behavioral Health in Springfield, Missouri. Dr. Janousek received his Doctor of Psychology degree (PsyD) from the Forest Institute of Professional Psychology.

In describing his vision for expanding behavioral health care in Nebraska, Dr. Janousek said he is committed to creating more access points, without diminishing quality of care.

“We need more crisis and community-based service options across our state, and we need to address those barriers which make it difficult for individuals to engage with the public behavioral health system,” said Dr. Janousek.

Acknowledging the state’s critical need for behavioral health and substance use supports, Gov. Pillen said he was excited about having Dr. Janousek take on this lead role. He also commended the work of Tony Green, who has been serving as interim director for the Division of Behavioral Health, while the search for a permanent director was ongoing.

“Over the years, Director Green has led several divisions on an interim basis for DHHS. He has been a steady presence in the agency, and I deeply appreciate his commitment to state public service,” said Gov. Pillen.

Director Green is currently director for the Division of Developmental Disabilities. His annual salary will become $195,000 on Oct. 21.