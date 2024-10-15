Expanded Salton Sea restoration project breaks ground

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom highlighted the expansion of restoration work at the Salton Sea that broke ground today. The 750-acre expansion builds on the state’s ongoing work to enhance wildlife habitat, protect public health and improve water quality at the Salton Sea. The current project footprint is set at nearly 5,000 acres.

California was granted $175 million from the Biden-Harris Administration this summer and $70 million in December 2023 as part of a $250 million commitment from the Inflation Reduction Act to accelerate Salton Sea restoration efforts. This complements the more than $500 million in state funding secured to date.

The Salton Sea, California’s largest inland water body, has shrunk in recent years due to reduced inflows, resulting in an exposed lakebed that releases small dust particles that worsen air quality in the Imperial Valley, a region already burdened by poor air quality. The reduced water levels and increased salinity also negatively impact habitat for wildlife, including birds traveling the Pacific flyway.