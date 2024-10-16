MetaSource Awarded Prestigious Government Records Management, Digitization & Archiving Services Contract

Being awarded this contract is both an honor and a responsibility that our team is embracing with enthusiasm.” — Hal Redjai, MetaSource Vice President of Government Solutions

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- MetaSource, LLC (“MetaSource”), a trusted AI-powered intelligent document processing (IDP) solutions partner, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded the Statewide Contract FAC126 for records management, digitization, and archiving by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.This contract underscores MetaSource’s expertise in transforming traditional record management systems into highly efficient, modern ones for entities in the public sector.MetaSource’s Experience Supporting the Public Sector: A Contributing FactorAs a partner to over 50 government entities across the nation – from cities, towns, and counties to judicial agencies and courts to housing authorities, MetaSource has a proven history of meeting the public sector’s needs. Its partnerships with government entities specifically within New England played a key role in its achievement of the FAC126 Contract.MetaSource has successfully partnered with 10 government entities within Massachusetts alone and over 20 within the New England region, optimizing their records management practices and, in turn, assisting them in improving operational efficiency, meeting mandates, enhancing public service and responsiveness, and ensuring data security.The MetaSource Team is eager to continue working with the state and deliver solutions at a larger scale.“[This contract] is really a testament to our dedication and expertise in document digitization and process optimization,” said MetaSource Vice President of Government Solutions Hal Redjai. “We’re excited to further support the Commonwealth’s digital transformation needs with our innovative solutions and proven methodologies.”Fulfilling Contract Scope & Services: A Collaborative Approach & Dedicated TeamUnder Contract FAC126, MetaSource will provide the State of Massachusetts with a variety of essential services, including record digitization, archival storage, retrieval, management, and destruction.Leveraging its SOC 2 Type 2 certified and PCI, CJIS, and HIPAA compliant document scanning facility located just outside Boston along with its committed team and collaborative approach, the IDP solution provider will perform these services for a wide range of document types. Among those included in the contract are paper and digital files, microfilm, microfiche, and bound books.“Being awarded this contract is both an honor and a responsibility that our team is embracing with enthusiasm,” said Redjai. “We’re committed to driving maximum value for Massachusetts entities with our trusted public sector solutions, collaborative approach, and ability to maintain strong, strategic partnerships.”About MetaSource, LLCAchieve breakthrough growth with an AI-powered intelligent document processing solution from MetaSource. Software and services from MetaSource will optimize your processes to eliminate error-prone tasks, data silos and other inefficiencies that prevent you from achieving your true business potential. By working with MetaSource, you will get real-time, actionable data you can leverage into increased knowledge worker productivity, reduced human error, and smarter decisions. MetaSource serves a wide variety of industries such as government, mortgage, financial, healthcare, retail and transportation. We assist organizations within these industries through our network of PCI, SOC 2 Type 2, HIPAA, and GDPR compliant processing centers. For more information, visit https://www.metasource.com/

