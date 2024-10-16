Tiki Cruise Destin Announces Limited-Time Offer for Private Crab Island Cruises

Tiki Cruise Destin Family Photo Girls enjoying Crab Island during Tiki Cruise Destin boat tour. Tiki Cruise Destin Logo

Tiki Cruise Destin is offering private party boat cruises to Crab Island for $899. This deal includes up to 30 people and lasts though the end of October.

FORT WALTON BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tiki Cruise Destin, a local provider of Crab Island party boat tours, is excited to announce their new promotion of a 3-hour private cruise for only $899. The offer includes up to 30 people, and it is running until the end of the season. Tiki Cruise Destin is located at 10 Miracle Strip Pkwy, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548.

The private tiki cruise includes a scenic journey to Crab Island. Crab Island is popular with locals and tourists for its beautiful scenery and relaxing blue waters. Guests will experience tropical views on a private boat decorated with tiki-themed decor. With up to 30 people included in the pricing, it’s a great opportunity for large groups looking to make the most of the summer season before it’s officially over.

“This is our way of giving people a chance to experience Crab Island like they never have before,” said Rob Slye, the owner of Tiki Cruise Destin. “Our private cruises are fully customizable and perfect for celebrations or family outings.”

The season will be finished at the end of October. This limited-time offer of $899 for a cruise with up to 30 people will be available until the last day, October 31st, 2024. The team at Tiki Cruise Destin would like to invite anyone interested in experiencing a private party boat tour to take advantage of the deal while they can.

“We want to make the most of the end of the season by offering this deal. Whether you’re celebrating a birthday or just want to have fun, give us a call,” said Slye.

Tiki Cruise Destin is a locally owned company specializing in unforgettable and unique experiences on the waters of Crab Island through tiki boat tours. With their focus on customer satisfaction, each cruise is customizable for every group. To take advantage of the end-of-the-season deal, visit www.tikicruisedestin.com or call (850) 888-0023.

