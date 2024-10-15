Interim update of the Financial Services Regulatory Initiatives Grid

The Regulatory Initiatives Grid (the Grid) sets out the regulatory pipeline over a 24-month horizon. It is normally published twice a year to help manage the operational impact on firms of initiatives from Forum members.

Following the Government's announcement to hold a General Election on 4 July 2024, the publication of the eighth edition of the Grid was postponed. Due to the replanning required as a result of the election, the Forum will not be able to provide a complete Grid this year. The Forum is instead now providing an interim update, given the Grid’s significance for the financial services regulatory landscape. This update follows the last full Grid published in November 2023.

This interim update covers known upcoming publications impacting firms in the period from October 2024 until March 2025. It is intended to support impacted firms and stakeholders in their planning during the post-election period before we return to the next full Grid publication in due course.

The Forum is comprised of the Bank of England (including the Prudential Regulation Authority), Financial Conduct Authority, Payment Systems Regulator, Competition and Markets Authority, Financial Reporting Council, The Pensions Regulator, and Information Commissioner’s Office, with HM Treasury attending as an observer member.

The Regulatory Initiatives Grid