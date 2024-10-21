Alternative Rock Band 'The Need To Know' Makes Debut @ House of Blues Anaheim

The Need To Know - Hunter, Perry, Donte, Jeremy & Jewel Halloween Bash, Live Bands Begin @ 8pm The Foundation Room in the Anaheim House Of Blues

"The Need To Know" Blows Up The Spot With An Explosive Halloween Bash at The House of Blues Anaheim's Foundation Room on October 25 at 8pm

Join us for an amazing night filled with live music, entertainment, dancing, drinking, cheering, and a great time” — Sound The Groove

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mark your calendars for October 25 at 8 PM, because The Need to Know, a new alternative rock band, is hitting the stage for their debut performance at the Foundation Room in Anaheim’s House of Blues.

This group of five 20-somethings—frontman Donte Paris on vocals, Hunter Hopewell and Jewel Steele on guitars, Jeremy Rojas on bass, and Perry Bruno on drums—each bring their own flavor to the mix. With past experience in other bands, they’ve come together to create a sound that would fit right in at a 70s house party. Expect a setlist packed with catchy original alternative songs, and a mix of classic and modern rock. Plus, it's a Halloween show, so they'll be bringing the Spooky Good Vibes in full out costumes.

Grab your tickets and join them for a night of high-energy music in one of LA's coolest spots.

Get your tickets here: www.eventbrite.com/e/21-the-need-to-know-hob-anaheims-foundation-room-halloween-party-tickets-1008110785497

| House of Blues Anaheim | Foundation Room Club | 21 & Over |

| Acoustic Happy Hour from 6pm - 8pm | Live Bands from 8pm - Close |

| $14 Advance | $20 Day of Show |

"Sound The Groove" is proud to return to House of Blues Anaheim's Foundation Room with a Halloween Bash!

Join us for an amazing night filled with live music, entertainment, dancing, drinking, cheering, and a great time. Let's get weird.

Most Frequently Asked Questions/ Notes:

** Do I have to dress up for this event? No, but it makes it a lot more fun!

** "GA Support" stands for "General Admission Support Ticket." It is the same as a General Admission ticket, but an artist is getting credit for it. It will grant you access to the entire event.

** All sales are final, no exchanges or refunds unless event is cancelled by the event organizer.

** 21 & Over Event.

We look forward to seeing you there!

