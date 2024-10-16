Jane Slater on Alex Perry On Fire: Persevering as a woman in the male-dominated NFL world

Jane Slater, Dallas Cowboys correspondent for the NFL Network, joins Alex Perry to talk about perseverance and gratitude on the Alex Perry On Fire podcast. Alex Perry On Fire kicks of a season of resilience stories. During her Alex Perry On Fire podcast appearance, Jane Slater emphasizes the importance of emotional intelligence, a trait she believes has helped her maintain balance in both her personal and professional life. Alex Perry said he wants the podcast to serve as a beacon, urging everyone to explore their true potential and purpose.

NFL Network’s Jane Slater, Dallas Cowboys reporter, shares her journey of resilience and ‘crazy internal gratitude’ on the Alex Perry On Fire podcast

If you can be more emotionally intelligent in your personal life, it makes you even stronger in your professional life.” — Jane Slater, NFL Network, Dallas Cowboys reporter

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On the latest episode of the Alex Perry On Fire podcast , Jane Slater, celebrated sports journalist for the NFL Network and reporter covering the Dallas Cowboys, opens up about her journey through the challenges of being a woman in a male-dominated profession.Slater shares her story of resilience, setbacks and the power of gratitude in overcoming personal and professional obstacles. Hosted by Alex Perry, the podcast dives deep into Slater’s career, discussing everything from her early struggles breaking into sports journalism to her powerful reflections on grief and self-awareness after the loss of her mother.Throughout the episode, Slater emphasizes the importance of emotional intelligence, a trait she believes has helped her maintain balance in both her personal and professional life. "If you can be more emotionally intelligent in your personal life, it makes you even stronger in your professional life," Slater tells Perry.As a leading woman in the NFL world, covering one of the league’s most iconic teams, the Dallas Cowboys, Slater’s story is one of perseverance, with lessons for anyone facing tough challenges in their career. She reflects on the lack of opportunities for women in sports media when she began her journey, and the resilience needed to succeed in a male-dominated field.Perry commends Slater’s growth, describing it as "crazy internal gratitude," admiring how her outlook has evolved both personally and professionally.Despite the challenges, Slater's resilience and determination ultimately propelled her to the top of her field. However, she acknowledged that the road to success was paved with unique obstacles that her male counterparts did not face."As a woman, it hits a little bit different when you're challenged or your credibility is questioned," Slater says, reflecting on instances where she has been subjected to unconscious bias and scrutiny from powerful figures in the industry.Slater emphasizes the importance of developing a thick skin and maintaining professionalism in her field, even in the face of adversity. She also stresses the value of building relationships with other women in the industry, both as mentors and peers, to navigate the unique challenges of being a female sports reporter."I try to make it easier for the next generation of women by being a resource and supporting them in any way I can," she says.Fans of the Dallas Cowboys and anyone inspired by stories of overcoming adversity should tune in to the Alex Perry On Fire podcast. Stream it every Wednesday on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Audible.Highlights from the episode:- Slater’s non-linear career path: From rejection to resilience- Challenges women face in male-dominated fields like NFL sports reporting- Insights on emotional intelligence and how it helps in personal and professional growth- The importance of mentorship and supporting the next generation of women in journalismDon’t miss this powerful episode featuring Jane Slater and other inspiring guests on Alex Perry On Fire. Stream now and be inspired by stories of resilience, perseverance and the power of gratitude.

