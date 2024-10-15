PRESS RELEASE

For Immediate Release – October 15, 2024

Media Contacts:

Laura Dlugolecki, Environmental Analyst

Department of Environmental Conservation

802-490-6133, Laura.Dlugolecki@Vermont.gov

Misha Cetner, Lake and Shoreland Ecologist

Department of Environmental Conservation

802-490-6199, Misha.Cetner@Vermont.gov

Tips for Closing Up a Lakefront Camp:

Remove Docks, Forgo Bubblers, and Help Protect Lakes

Montpelier, Vt. – With the fall ahead, shoreland residents are getting ready to close their camps for the season. The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is urging residents to either remove their docks from the water or, if ice damage is not a concern, to let them freeze in place. DEC also recommends forgoing aeration devices (that are designed to prevent ice buildup around your dock) to help protect Vermont lakes and public safety.

If you are planning to install an aeration device like a bubbler, ice eater, or de-icer near your dock, you will need to apply for a Lake Encroachment Permit. Bubblers and other aerators attach to docks and circulate air in the water. They are intended to reduce ice, aquatic plants, or sediment.

“Our department is responsible for managing Vermont's public waters for water quality, habitat, recreation, and other important benefits,” said DEC Commissioner Jason Batchelder. “During the winter, pools of open water form near aerators, which can make it unsafe for ice skaters, ice fishers, and others using our public waters to recreate.”

“Adding an aerator into a public lake or pond can impact the lake's environmental health,” said Laura Dlugolecki, DEC Environmental Analyst. “Ice cover is key because it offers winter habitat and plays a critical part in the natural life cycles of fish and wildlife.”

DEC staff carefully consider all proposed activities in Vermont’s waters and assess any impacts to habitat, water quality, recreation, and other uses. Permitted projects must minimize impacts on the public good and the public trust.

Learn more about and apply for a Lake Encroachment Permit. Visit the Permit Navigator to learn about other state environmental permits. If you have questions, contact your regional Lake and Shoreland Permit Analyst.

The Department of Environmental Conservation is responsible for protecting Vermont's natural resources and safeguarding human health for the benefit of this and future generations. Visit dec.vermont.gov and follow the Department of Environmental Conservation on Facebook and Instagram.

