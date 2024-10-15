Port of Corpus Christi Announces Record Third Quarter 2024 Volumes

Port customers set new quarterly record with 53 million tons moved

Corpus Christi, Texas, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Port of Corpus Christi and its customers moved 53 million tons through the Corpus Christi Ship Channel in the third quarter of 2024, a new quarterly high mark driven by increases in crude oil and dry bulk movements.

The 53 million tons moved in Q3 2024 was a 2 percent increase from the same period last year, which was the prior highest quarter in the Port’s history. The Port of Corpus Christi saw a 3 percent increase in crude oil shipments over the same period prior year (to 33.5 million tons) through the Port’s infrastructure and customer facilities. There were also modest increases in volumes for refined products, liquefied natural gas and dry bulk goods. Year to date, Port customers have moved 152.5 million tons of commodities through the waterway, slightly ahead of the same period in the prior year. Higher volumes of crude oil have been moved in the first nine months of the current year, with Port customers moving 2.4 million barrels per day this year to date, compared to 2.3 million barrels per day in the same period of 2023. In addition, customers have moved more agricultural products this year; those gains have been somewhat offset by fewer movements of refined products.

“After a slightly slower start to the year compared with the record-breaking way our customers ended 2023, we’re pleased to see the tremendous pickup in volume through the gateway in the third quarter of 2024,” said Kent Britton, Chief Executive Officer for the Port of Christi. “Through continued investment in our maritime infrastructure, the Port of Corpus Christi and its strong customer base remain well-positioned for future growth.”

The fourth and final phase of the Corpus Christi Ship Channel Improvement Project is projected to be completed in early 2025. Upon completion, the Coastal Bend region will be home to the most improved waterway on the Gulf Coast, from Texas to Florida, with a deeper (54 feet Mean Lower Low Water) and wider (530 feet) ship channel.

About Port Corpus Christi

As a leader in U.S. energy export ports and a major economic engine of Texas and the nation, the Port of Corpus Christi is the third-largest port in the United States in total waterborne tonnage. Strategically located on the western Gulf of Mexico with a 36-mile, soon to be 54-foot (MLLW) deep channel, the Port of Corpus Christi is a major gateway to international and domestic maritime commerce. The Port of Corpus Christi has excellent railroad and highway network connectivity via three North American Class-1 railroads and two major interstate highways. With an outstanding staff overseen by its seven-member commission, the Port of Corpus Christi is “Moving America’s Energy.” For more information about the Port of Corpus Christi, visit www.portofcc.com.

