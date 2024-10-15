Melmed Law Group Expands Employment Law Team with Attorney Emily Horrigan





Meet Attorney Emily Horrigan

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melmed Law Group is proud to announce the addition of Emily Horrigan as an Associate Attorney, expanding our employment law team and strengthening our commitment to advocating for employees facing workplace challenges. With a passion for defending employee rights and a comprehensive background in business and legal education, Emily joins the firm with a focus on wage and hour disputes , sexual harassment , and workplace discrimination cases.

Emily holds a Juris Doctor from the California Western School of Law and brings an in-depth understanding of employment law gained during her studies and her early legal career. In addition to her legal education, Emily also earned a Master of Business Administration and a Bachelor of Business Administration in Business Management with an emphasis in Human Resources from the University of Mississippi. This unique combination of business and legal expertise positions her to provide strategic insights in cases involving employee relations, corporate practices, and workplace disputes.

Since joining Melmed Law Group , Emily has focused on empowering employees by ensuring they are treated fairly and advocating for their rights in challenging legal environments. With two years of experience in employment and labor law, she has become a vital member of the firm’s team, championing cases related to wage theft , harassment , and discrimination .

“I became an attorney because I have always been passionate about advocating for those who may be unable to advocate for themselves. Everyone has moments where they feel completely powerless, and it is during those times that having someone to stand up for you can make all the difference. I aspired to be that advocate—ensuring that people receive the fairness and justice they deserve, especially when the odds feel stacked against them. In employment law, it is especially important for employees to feel they have someone standing up for them. When facing large companies and complex legal systems, employees need to know that someone is fighting for their rights and ensuring they are treated fairly, and I have always strived to be that advocate,” said Horrigan .

At Melmed Law Group , Emily represents employees navigating complex disputes against powerful employers. Her client-centered approach is rooted in empathy and clear communication, ensuring each client feels supported and heard throughout the legal process. Emily’s dedication to leveling the playing field for employees is evident, and her legal strategy is informed by both her business background and her strong commitment to justice.

Emily is a member of the State Bar of California and is actively building her reputation as a trusted advocate for employees. Her combination of academic credentials, practical experience, and unwavering passion makes her an asset to the firm’s growing team of employment law experts.

About Melmed Law Group

Melmed Law Group is a leading employment law firm based in Los Angeles, California. The firm specializes in representing employees in cases involving workplace harassment, discrimination , wrongful termination , wage theft, and other employment-related matters. Founded by Jonathan Melmed , the firm is committed to protecting the rights of workers and achieving justice for those who have been wronged by their employers.

