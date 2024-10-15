Veta T. Richardson, Association of Corporate Counsel President & CEO, Announces Plans to Depart from ACC in 2025

Washington, D.C., Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veta T. Richardson, President and CEO of the Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC), the largest association representing corporate lawyers worldwide, advised the ACC Board of Directors of her desire for the 2025 Annual Meeting in Philadelphia to be her last as President & CEO. She gave the ACC Board a full year’s notice, providing ample time for the organization to identify its next CEO. Following her departure, Richardson intends to serve on corporate boards, teach at Georgetown University Law Center, and pursue her many other passions and interests, including a sequel to Take Six, her bestselling career guide.

During her tenure as CEO over the past 13 years, Richardson solidified the association’s position as the leading advocate for corporate lawyers worldwide, using an innovative agility framework to drive global expansion through a combination of mergers and organic growth. Richardson spearheaded the transformation of how ACC does business and prioritized the needs of its stakeholders. Under her leadership, ACC introduced award-winning workforce initiatives, market-leading educational programs, and leveraged technology to provide best-in-class research and information services that empower in-house counsel to add greater global value. The impact of these strategies enabled ACC to scale revenue exponentially, double its membership to 48,000+ members, extend its reach to 100+ nations, and shape public policies impacting the in-house practice of law.

“I am grateful to have led such a great organization, and I credit ACC’s success to our amazing staff who rose to every challenge. Together we turned strategies into results,” said Richardson. “I would also like to thank ACC’s global board of directors, chapter and network leaders, members, and our many sponsors and partner organizations for their trust and support. Serving as ACC’s CEO has been an incredibly rewarding experience, and I will continue to treasure the many friendships I’ve made over the years.”

One of Richardson’s most notable achievements is transforming ACC’s workplace culture. Through her people-first approach, she fostered a caring, collaborative, diverse, and inclusive professional environment, which resulted in the association being recognized with several “Great Place to Work” designations.

“We express our heartfelt gratitude to Veta Richardson for her commitment to excellence, leadership, and passion as she leaves an indelible mark on the legal and business communities,” said Cristina Gonzalez, Chair of the ACC global board of directors and Chief Legal Officer of Staples, Inc. “Under Veta’s leadership, the association has not only weathered change in the face of disruption and exponentially scaled revenue, she strategically repositioned ACC to meet the evolving needs of corporate lawyers worldwide.”

The Association of Corporate Counsel has retained Korn Ferry to conduct a thorough search for a new CEO to build upon Richardson’s accomplishments and lead the organization into its next chapter.

While Richardson’s planned departure marks the end of an era, ACC remains steadfastly committed to maintaining stability and continuity for its members. “Our robust succession planning and strong executive leadership team will ensure a smooth transition as we continue to advance our mission and strategic objectives,” added Gonzalez.

“We are grateful for Veta Richardson’s visionary leadership and the foundation she has laid for ACC’s continued success, “said Tracy Preston, Immediate Past Chair of the ACC global board of directors and Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary of Macy’s, Inc. “Our board is committed to ensuring a smooth transition and building upon the remarkable legacy Veta leaves behind.”

ACC remains committed to its mission of promoting the common professional and business interests of in-house counsel who work for corporations, associations, and other organizations through education, information resources, networking, and advocacy. For more information about ACC and ongoing initiatives, please visit the ACC newsroom at acc.com/about/newsroom.

About ACC: The Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC) is the premier global legal association that promotes the common professional and business interests of in-house counsel who work for corporations, associations and other organizations through information, education, networking, and advocacy. For more than 40 years, ACC has set the standard for in-house counsel and raised awareness regarding the value of the chief legal officer in the C-suite and boardroom. With more than 45,000 members employed by over 10,000 organizations and spanning 100+ nations, ACC connects its members to the people and resources necessary for both personal and professional growth. By in-house counsel, for in-house counsel® remains the foundation for ACC’s market leadership. For more information, visit www.acc.com and follow ACC on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

About Korn Ferry:

Korn Ferry is the leading executive search and talent consulting firm in the world with over 150 offices in 52 countries. Korn Ferry conducts leadership searches globally for senior executives across all industry sectors and functions including for associations and legal counsel.

For additional information about ACC’s president and CEO search, please contact:

Divina Gamble

Email: Divina.Gamble@KornFerry.com

Lorraine Lavet

Email: Lorraine.Lavet@KornFerry.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Derede McAlpin

Email: dmcalpin@mitchellminter.com

###

Attachment

Derede McAlpin Mitchell Minter dmcalpin@mitchellminter.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.