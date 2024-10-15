Drone Logistics Market to Soar to $53.32 Billion Globally by 2031, Growing at 20.8% CAGR | says Allied Market Research

Drone logistics Market Size

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Drone logistics Market," The drone logistics market size was valued at $8.20 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $53.32 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 20.8% from 2022 to 2031.Prime determinants of growth🔰 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A10272 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡Increase in demand for time-efficient delivery service and rise in demand for drones in last mile delivery drive the growth of the global drone logistics market. However, cybersecurity issues associated with drones and short flying duration are the factors that hamper growth of the market. Furthermore, revamped government regulatory framework is the factor expected to offer growth opportunities during the forecast period.𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬⭐The COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on social and economic systems all across the globe. The tragic loss of human life and the emergence of unprecedented challenges to the world of labor, food systems, and public health have resulted in significant catastrophic damages to societies and enterprises all across the globe. The pandemic has also posed an existential danger to millions of businesses, as well as an unemployment catastrophe for billions of people around the world.⭐However, drone services have been developed and utilized by drone service providers during the COVID-19 pandemic, including lab sample pick-up and delivery and transportation of medical supplies to reduce transportation times and minimize infection exposure, aerial spraying of public areas to disinfect potentially contaminated areas and public space monitoring and guaranty. In the event of the COVID-19 pandemic, these applications have increased demand for different types of drones to capture ground activities from the sky.⭐Moreover, post-pandemic, several logistics companies are focusing on developing a network for last mile deliveries based on drones, which in turn is expected to boost the growth of the drone logistics market during the forecast period.𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global drone logistics market. The region has witnessed a significant surge in use of advanced drone technologies to reduce human labor and improve output quality in the logistics sector. North American countries are investing heavily on adoption of drone services to augment performance of their operations and improve time management in supply chain. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 22.5% from 2022 to 2031. This is attributed to rise in adoption of drones and increase in development activities of drones specialized for logistics and related software across developing economies such as China and India.🔰 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/drone-logistics-market/purchase-options 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝Based on component, the hardware segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global drone logistics market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to availability of drones in various shape & size and several hardware components such as sensors, battery, microcontrollers, and camera. However, the services segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 24.6% from 2022 to 2031. Service segment includes consulting, implementation, value added services, and support & maintenance services. Few companies have started to implement drone shipping services to fulfill the demand for faster deliveries, which, in turn, is driving the growth of the segment.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝Based on application, the warehouse and storage management segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global drone logistics market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to utilization of drones to optimize inventory management and supply chain logistics. However, the transportation management segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 24.9% from 2022 to 2031. Development and deployment of drones for sending and receiving packages along with autonomous freight trains and unmanned heavy-lift freight airplanes have been observed, which drives the segment.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝Based on end use, the commercial segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global drone logistics market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 22.9% from 2022 to 2031. In recent years, proliferation of the e-commerce industry has encouraged e-commerce companies to adopt drones for delivery of goods or parcels, which boosted the segment. The report also identifies military segment.🔰 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A10272 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬: -Deutsche Post DHL Group Drone Delivery CanadaDroneScanFedEx CorporationFlytrex Inc.Hardis GroupInfinium RoboticsMatternet, Inc.PINC SolutionsAmazon.com, Inc.United Parcel Service of America, Inc.Wing Aviation LLCWorkhorse Group IncorporatedZipline International Inc.Wingcopter GmbH𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.