KAUFMAN LEGAL GROUP’S JOSEPH GUARDARRAMA NAMED A DEI&A VISIONARY

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boutique political and government law firm Kaufman Legal Group announced today that Joseph Guardarrama has been recognized by Los Angeles Times as a 2024 “Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Accessibility (DEIA) Visionary,” highlighted in a special supplement. “These thought leaders are overcoming headwinds – especially in the form of social backlash to diversity, Equity, inclusion and accessibility – to achieve their goals, however challenging they may be,” states the publication. “Based on submissions of dozens of nominated DEIA professionals and experts, the below list represents some of the most prominent game changers in the business world today.”“We are extremely proud of Joe for the work he has done for the firm’s clients and for his public service work in the community. We are pleased that the LA Times has recognized Joe by including him on this prestigious list,” said Stephen Kaufman , the firm’s founder.“Joseph Guardarrama joined Kaufman Legal Group in 2011 and has since become a key figure in the firm’s governmental ethics, campaign finance and election law practices,” states the feature. “He has advised some of California’s most influential elected officials, including U.S. Senator Alex Padilla, U.S. Senator Laphonza Butler and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.”“Beyond his legal practice, Guardarrama is deeply involved in social justice and public service,” continues the profile. “He served as president of the California Political Attorneys Association and has defended clients in proceedings before the California Fair Political Practices Commission. He has also advised public agencies and nonprofits on electoral and advocacy activities, focusing on issues like affordable housing and criminal justice reform. Previously, Guardarrama was vice president of the board of directors of Equality California and has been recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal for his contributions to DEI.”

