RI Department of State Reminds Voters of Start of Early Voting Period for November 5 General Election

RHODE ISLAND, October 14 - PROVIDENCE, RI – Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore and the RI Department of State Elections Division are today reminding eligible voters that early voting begins Wednesday, October 16, 2024, and continues until 4 p.m. on November 4.

Eligible voters can find their early voting location online at vote.ri.gov or by contacting their local board of canvassers.

The deadline to request a mail ballot is 4 p.m. tomorrow. After tomorrow's deadline, voters who cannot vote in-person can request an emergency mail ballot from their local board of canvassers. All mail ballots must be received by the Board of Elections by 8 p.m. on Election Day, November 5.

Voters can find important information online here.

To learn more about elections in Rhode Island, visit vote.ri.gov.

El Departamento de Estado de RI Recuerda a los Votantes sobre el Período de Votación por Adelantado para las Elecciones Generales del 5 de Noviembre

PROVIDENCE, RI – El Secretario de Estado Gregg M. Amore y la División de Elecciones del Departamento de Estado de RI les recuerdan hoy a los votantes elegibles para votar, que el período de votación por adelantado empieza el miércoles 16 de octubre del 2024 y continúa hasta el 4 de noviembre hasta las 4:00 p.m.

Los votantes elegibles para votar pueden encontrar su lugar de votación en línea en vota.ri.gov o comunicándose con su junta local de elecciones.

La fecha límite para solicitar una papeleta de votación por correo es mañana, hasta las 4:00 p.m. Después de la fecha límite de mañana, los votantes que no pueden votar en persona, pueden solicitar una papeleta de votación por correo de emergencia a su junta local de elecciones. Todas las papeletas de votación por correo deben ser recibidas por la Junta Estatal de Elecciones hasta las 8:00 p.m. en el Día de las Elecciones del 5 de noviembre.

Los votantes pueden encontrar información importante en línea aquí.

Para obtener más información sobre las elecciones en Rhode Island, visite vota.ri.gov.

