MedTech Momentum and XO Medtech Announce Growth Partnership

Emerging medtech innovation platform partners with veteran medtech marketing agency to empower the next wave of healthcare innovators.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MedTech Momentum, a leading marketing agency for the medtech industry, announced a strategic partnership with XO Medtech, the premier playbook and community for medtech innovators. This collaboration aims to supercharge the growth and impact of medtech startups and established companies alike.

The partnership will provide MedTech Momentum’s clients with access to XO Medtech which includes comprehensive training, community resources and events, and member-only discounts. The two companies will also be collaborating on thought leading content, workshops, events, and value add tools for their community members and clients.

Guillaume Viallaneix, Founder and President of MedTech Momentum, added, "XO Medtech is filling a huge gap in the medtech innovation ecosystem. It’s incredibly challenging to design educational training that is highly engaging, especially when the topic is very technical.” He continued, “The content design, user experience, and community inside XO are top class. Their platform will be an invaluable resource for MedTech Momentum’s clients, helping accelerate the transformation of great ideas into successful commercial devices."

"Guillaume’s holistic approach to brand marketing really caught our eye, and the results he’s achieved from countless clients speaks to his team’s ability to execute. It didn’t take long for us to see the synergies between us and we knew we wanted to collaborate, " said Spencer Jones, Founder of XO Medtech. "A lot of medtech companies struggle to tell a compelling story with their brand’s messaging, and MedTech Momentum's focus on the power of storytelling is something we’re passionate about at XO. I’m excited to see how XO’s network, training, and community will enhance the elite service offerings that MedTech Momentum already provides.”

The partnership will start with joint content initiatives, cross-platform promotions, and virtual events. “If you’ve been in the medtech space long enough, you know that the content is predominantly self-promoting updates and general announcements – we want to do something different and deliver valuable insights and tools people can use. That’s what we plan to design and distribute through this partnership”, said Spencer. Medtech companies interested in leveraging this partnership can contact MedTech Momentum or XO Medtech for more information.

About XO Medtech

XO Medtech is the playbook and community where medtech innovators level up, grow their ventures, and change healthcare together. Through comprehensive trainings, workshops, networking, and events, XO Medtech empowers the next generation of healthcare innovators to make a lasting impact.

About MedTech Momentum

MedTech Momentum is a specialized marketing agency with 30 years of medical industry experience. They craft and execute cutting-edge strategies to help MedTech companies and healthcare providers achieve their growth objectives, bridging the gap between medical innovation and patient care.

