ERAGON.GG: Introducing the Premier Gaming Web3 Platform With Virtual Airdrop on Aptos

Singapore, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ERAGON - The leading platform for developing and distributing Web3 games, officially launched its V1 release on July 16th, marking a key milestone in the integration of gaming, cryptocurrency, and Web3 technology on Aptos. In just two months since its launch, ERAGON has made a significant impact on the MOVE community, recording over 150K users, more than 30 million transactions (averaging 1 million daily), a vibrant community of over 115K members, and partnerships with 50+ companies, including 15+ gaming partners.





"We're excited that the community has warmly welcomed our groundbreaking release. These achievements would not have been possible without their unwavering support," stated Mr. Victor Thang, CEO of ERAGON.

Early Explore on ERAGON

In two recent months since launching, ERAGON has introduced eight instant games and two on-chain titles onboarded from gaming partners, Island Conqueror and Tap Battle, with engaging PvP modes. These games offer seasonal pools with unique mechanics and substantial rewards in $APT and $EGON, driving significant on-chain transactions.

Upon account creation, new users also receive pre-mint $EGON tokens (pEGON), enhancing their experience within the ecosystem and facilitating gameplay that earns real $APT and $EGON tokens.

Furthermore, ERAGON's Referral Program has successfully drawn thousands of gamers, key opinion leaders (KOLs), and influencers to the platform, offering rewards of up to $30,000. This initiative has enhanced engagement and fostered a vibrant community around the project.

Virtual Airdrop In a Thrilling Ecosystem

Besides launching its developed games, ERAGON has successfully executed two virtual Airdrops in its Eraverse Beta version, attracting thousands of players eager to engage in roleplay and compete for exciting prizes. The metaworld was designed to feature a spectacular downpour of airdrop boxes, released at scheduled intervals. New players and ERAGON NFT holders took on the roles of their ERATRON characters, participating in real-time airdrops to claim rewards while exploring the expansive Eraverse and immersing themselves in a vibrant, interactive meta-world.

The community warmly embraced the airdrop, providing enthusiastic feedback such as “best virtual airdrop on Aptos,” “hectic,” “crowded,” and “huge prizes in $APT & $EGON.” The ERAGON team has announced that even more dynamic virtual airdrops are on the horizon, promising even better rewards for participants.

"We appreciate our early supporters, whether gamers or partners and are committed to delivering exceptional gaming experiences to the MOVE community," shared Mr. Victor Thang. "We’re excited to create more fun for our users while showcasing the incredible games from our alliance network.”

ERAGON is also set to expand its comprehensive ecosystem, which includes EraFun, EraCore, EraPlay, Eraverse, EraLaunch, and EraPay.designed to engage gamers and provide streamlined experiences for developers and investors. With its significant growth potential, ERAGON is well-positioned for future success.

Discover the Next Adventure in ERAGON

The ERAGON team is excited to unveil plans for an exclusive sale of Premium NFTs! The ERAGON Immortal NFT, a unique masterpiece, will unlock the infinite realms of the Eraverse. With limited Immortal NFTs available, holders will have the unique opportunity to play a pivotal role in shaping this groundbreaking gaming universe. This highly anticipated sale is scheduled for October 2024.

Fans and collectors alike are encouraged to stay tuned for more updates and discover the thrilling adventures that await in this exclusive reveal.



About ERAGON

Backed by industry giants Aptos (one of the leading layer 1 blockchain), SotaTek (leading technology solutions provider focused on delivering high-tech IT services aimed at ensuring client business success through software development, blockchain, and digital transformation), and VNext (a software development service provider) for Japan and other Asian countries., ERAGON is the ultimate development and distribution platform for Web3 Games. Determined to bring thousands of games to the expansive Web3 gamer base, ERAGON aims to deliver unparalleled solutions for developers, gamers, and investors.

ERAGON's innovative solutions include the Platform as a Game, which offers a seamless, game-centric platform experience; the Keyless Account Design, which simplifies user access with secure wallets; and the Gaming Layer, a Web3 Bridge that connects traditional and blockchain gaming. Additionally, ERAGON is redefining money streams with innovative revenue models, focusing on gaming development for optimized performance, breaking CHPlay and Appstore barriers for greater accessibility and reach, and enhancing user experiences through AI-powered solutions.

