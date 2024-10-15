How We See Ourselves – A Timely Exploration of Self in the Wake of Inside Out 2

How We See Ourselves By Ben Eden Author Ben Eden, MSHR, SHRM-SCP

How We See Ourselves – a book about self-discovery that builds on the themes of Inside Out 2, about transforming beliefs and identity for lasting fulfilment.

OGDEN, UT, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over a billion people across the world are watching Inside Out 2, and now they have a new book to take the conversation further about emotions, beliefs, and self. How We See Ourselves is not only a book but is also the perfect companion to the themes expressed in the movie. Inside Out 2 is a whimsical but profound view of how emotions act upon us, whereas How We See Ourselves goes deeper, uncovering how our thinking and belief system determine who we are and how we can transition our self-perception into perpetual fulfillment.

Intended for leaders, entrepreneurs, and high performers, this book is already making waves and has been endorsed by Chad Hymas — a globally famous speaker and bestselling author. Hymas stated, “Let this book be your guide as you navigate the complex yet rewarding path of self-improvement,” further validating the book’s impact.

How We See Ourselves is different than other self-help books because of its unique approach. As opposed to focusing on behavior change or leadership principles alone, it is a holistic transformation to self-perceiving through the Eden Model. This book describes how to reframe yourself by concentrating on your identity rather than something external to the outcomes or emotions. An insightful read for those grappling with self-doubt or anyone interested in taking a new path to more meaningful, more successful behavior.

This book couldn’t be better timed, as it comes out just after the release of the movie Inside Out 2. How We See Ourselves speaks to people in all facets of life, from executives to people in recovery. The book breaks down key moments from the first Inside Out movie, such as how Riley’s identity was shaped by her emotions, and further ties into Inside Out 2’s message of our evolving sense of self.

Because How We See Ourselves is more than just another self-help guide, there are a lot of international readers picking up this book. This is a transformational experience for anyone seeking to find their way, deepen their sense of self, and know their emotions and their beliefs in themselves, which make up who they are. Already, the book is resonating across industries and becoming a must-read for anyone fighting self-doubt and trying to find themselves.

“I wrote this book after completing hundreds of coaching sessions. What I saw, time and time again is that no matter what change people wanted in their lives, it always came down to one thing: How We See Ourselves,” says the author. With this in mind, the book offers powerful insights that go beyond surface-level change. This makes it a valuable resource for anyone on a quest for self-discovery and fulfillment.

No matter whether you’re a high-performing entrepreneur, in the midst of a personal transformation, or somewhere in between, How We See Ourselves provides the tools to break through doubt and create a life that is filled with meaning and fulfillment. This is a timely addition to any bookshelf as we continue to explore our sense of self through both art and literature.

For more information or to purchase the book, visit https://www.amazon.com/stores/author/B0953YPKPY

About the author

Ben Eden is an award-winning and international motivational speaker and high-performance coach. He is a 22-time International #1 Best-Selling Author and the founder of Reach Your Ultimate Potential, an online speaking and coaching business supporting high achievers around the world to move past self-doubt and toward success. His current business comes after years of being a successful HR executive for a global firm. By using what is taught by the model in his book “How We See Ourselves,” Ben helps countless clients gain the confidence and tools to reach their ultimate potential.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.