Comet Space Unveils Poomb Creatures: A Web2 + Web3 Game with Tap-to-Earn 2.0 and Physical Mining Toy

Dubai, UAE, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comet Space, an international game development company, publisher, and investor, proudly launches its flagship Web3 game, Poomb Creatures, a groundbreaking project combining Web2 and Web3 technologies with innovative Tap-to-Earn 2.0 mechanics.





Poomb Creatures: The New Standard in Blockchain Gaming

Poomb Creatures is more than a game—it’s an evolving ecosystem, blending the best of casual gaming with blockchain technology. With fully secured funding, Poomb Creatures promises a stable and reliable experience for players, differentiating itself from typical blockchain games that rely heavily on market volatility.

Bridging Web2 and Web3 with Seamless Integration

One of the core strengths of Poomb Creatures is its Web2 and Web3 integration, allowing players to log in via email or social media, participate in the gaming world without needing to interact directly with cryptocurrency, yet still have the option to earn, mint NFTs, and trade through the game’s advanced blockchain infrastructure.

Tap-to-Earn 2.0 and the Physical Toy Revolution

Poomb Creatures introduces the world’s first Tap-to-Earn 2.0 system through its Mining Machine, a physical toy that brings real-world value into gameplay. This innovative device allows users to farm COGA tokens—the in-game currency—by tapping their toy at scheduled intervals. Limited to 600 units, the Poomb Mining Machine is set to redefine gaming, offering unique mining opportunities tied to real-world assets. Pre-orders are expected in Q4 2024, with no future restocks planned.

From Pre-Launch to Global Success

The game launched with a highly successful Telegram Pre-Launch, rewarding early users with 150,000 COGA tokens. Since then, the Poomb Creatures Telegram Clicker Game ( link ) has gained significant traction, allowing players to earn additional tokens by completing tasks like inviting friends and following the project’s social channels.

Coming Soon to App Store and Google Play

Poomb Creatures will soon be available on both iOS and Android platforms, with the full launch set for December 2024. Players will enjoy AI-powered Tamagotchi-style pets, multiple mini-games (including PvP runners and battles), and an NFT marketplace, offering extensive opportunities for engagement and rewards.

AI Integration in Poomb Creatures

The game features two core AI advancements:

Talking Poomb Pet , which helps onboard new users through interactive character dialogue.

, which helps onboard new users through interactive character dialogue. Poomb School, a built-in tutorial for understanding cryptocurrency, designed to help players maximize their in-game earnings and better navigate the blockchain world.

COGA Token: The Core of the Ecosystem

The COGA token serves as the backbone of Poomb Creatures and other Comet Space projects ( link ). Built on the TON and Solana blockchains, it offers high scalability, ensuring long-term stability for players and investors.

Upcoming Token Presales

Three stages of token presales are planned: two private rounds followed by a public sale on Launchpad. COGA token listings on major exchanges are set to roll out by Q1 2025, creating opportunities for early investors to be part of the ecosystem’s rapid growth.

NFT Marketplace and Mining Opportunities

Players can engage in NFT trading, purchase in-game assets, and exchange COGA tokens for in-game currency. The NFT marketplace is set to launch in Q1 2025. The Poomb Mining Machine offers a unique mining experience, allowing users to mine COGA tokens while playing the game.

About Comet Space

Comet Space is an international game development company specializing in mobile, Web3, and AI-based projects. As a publisher and investor, Comet Space focuses on shaping the future of blockchain-based entertainment through innovative, next-gen digital products.

