2Synergize, a Simpleview Consulting Agency, Releases the "Top 250" Report

The newest edition of the report highlights the largest rotating conventions across the nation in 2024

TUCSON, Ariz., Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2024 “Top 250” report has been released on behalf of 2Synergize , a Simpleview consulting agency, and Destinations International. This edition of the sought-after annual report identifies the destination marketing organization (DMO) industry’s largest rotating conventions nationwide.



The report analyzes the top 250 rotating conventions in the MINT+ database — an exclusive data cooperative that helps destinations prospect intelligently by using both historical data and information on future bookings.

Notable highlights from the 2024 edition of the report include:

Nearly half of the top 250 conventions met in May, June, September, and October

88% of the top 250 conventions will meet in 20 destinations

The West/Pacific region will host 33% of the top 250 conventions, followed by the South/Southeast region



“The 'Top 250' report is an invaluable tool for DMOs, offering a deep dive into the trends shaping the meetings and conventions landscape,” said Vail Ross, Managing Director of 2Synergize. “By harnessing the data within MINT+, DMOs can make smarter, data-driven decisions that position their destinations competitively and strategically. This report sheds light on where opportunities lie and empowers destinations to navigate an evolving market confidently.”

Download the full “Top 250” report here . To dive further into the data, register for the upcoming webinar, “MINT+ ‘Top 250’ Report: Revealing Key Trends in the DMO Industry's Largest Rotating Conventions,” happening at 10 a.m. PDT/1 p.m. EDT on October 16, 2024.

About Simpleview

Simpleview, now part of Granicus , is a worldwide leading provider of CRM, CMS, website design, digital marketing services, and data insights for convention bureaus, venues, tourism boards, destination marketing organizations (DMOs), and attractions. The company employs staff across the globe, serving clients of all sizes, including small towns, world capitals, top meeting destinations, and countries across multiple continents. For more information, please visit https://www.simpleviewinc.com/ .

About 2Synergize

2Synergize, LLC is a Simpleview consulting agency specializing in the DMO industry, with a laser focus on helping destinations and partner organizations gain a competitive edge in the meetings and events market.

