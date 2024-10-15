Micro Perforated Films Packaging Market Size to Achieve USD 2.90 Bn by 2033

The global micro perforated films packaging market size was valued at USD 1.90 billion in 2024 and is expected to achieve around USD 2.90 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.80% from 2024 to 2033.

Ottawa, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global micro perforated films packaging market size is predicted to increase from USD 1.98 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 2.90 billion by 2033, a study published by Towards Packaging a sister firm of Precedence Statistics. The industry was estimated at USD 1.90 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.80% between 2024 and 2033.



Key Takeaways: Leading Factors of the Micro Perforated Films Packaging Market

Adoption of sustainable packaging solutions due to increasing consumer demand is the major factor that drives the market.

solutions due to increasing consumer demand is the major factor that drives the market. Eco-friendly packaging perceives growth in North America due to increasing recyclable preferences.

due to increasing recyclable preferences. Fruits and vegetables segment is the dominating sector in market due to providence of shelf life.

Change in perforation patterns is an unceasing challenge for the market.

Market Overview

The micro perforated films packaging market revolves around the controlled exchanged of circulating gases in the external environment and the product. Along with this, product sustainability, freshness, and integrity of the contents which increases the shelf life of the products are the leading objectives of the market. The good film-to-film clinginess and anti-fog properties have increased the demand of the market. The no-use policy of bisphenol A (BPA) attributes to the packaging quality without utilization of chemicals like stabilizers and chlorine content. The efficiency in packaging material is excellent since it is resistant to cold temperatures and its ability to providing breathing to the products has been a major factor for the growth of the market. Its display features also provide consumers product visibility.

Driver

Emergence of e-commerce and AI Integration

The major driving factor is the booming e-commerce sector due to increasing consumer preferences for online products which requires robust packaging for the shipping process. The online packed products include fragile and delicate products as well which needs customized packaging and prevention from damage. The micro perforated films packaging is compatible with all kinds of products and can wrap around containers like porcelain, glass, ceramic, steel and certain plastics to seal food and it remains free from entanglement.

The technological advancements like laser micro-perforation provides many benefits to the like the ability to customize the perforation process which can give transmission according to different sixes and holes. A major factor of laser technology is supporting sustainable drive by reducing the need for materials like adhesives, lacquers and coatings. The pacemaker laser system which is developed by SEI Laser can help in carrying out the facilitated openings, macro perforations and dies.

Restraint

Production costs and strict regulations hinder the market growth

The leading challenges which hinder the growth of micro perforated films packaging market is production costs and government regulations. The prices of production affect the market growth due to the advanced techniques used for the manufacturing packaging. The government regulations with its time-consuming nature and specific standards can increase the costs of the packaging and can also hinder the growth of the market. Apart from this, changes in regulations due to external factors can affect the key players and can compile them to adopt packaging solutions.

Opportunity

Adoption of Perforated Films by Multiple End-users

The micro perforated films packaging market offers opportunities in pharmaceutical and agriculture industry due to the use of films which provides moisture resistance and prevents damage of medicines and agricultural products. The demand for micro packaging is also due to the increasing consumer preferences for electronic gadget packaging which protects them from static electricity. The regulatory bodies are also promoting the eco-friendly packaging and the advantages of micro perforated films which creates opportunities for the market and the key players adopt the packaging which provides economic margins.

Regional Insights

North America Dominates the Market Due to Boom in E-commerce Sector

North America has the largest market share and is dominating the micro perforated films packaging market. The concern of consumers for sustainable packaging and the quality and safety it will provide to the products is the reason for the market growth. The driving factors like e-commerce and food safety regulations have increased the demand of the market due to its safety features which include providing freshness and moisture resistance. According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it is estimated that 48 million people in the United States are prone to food diseases and adopting sustainable packaging as a solution can reduce the numbers. The FDA’s Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) regulates labelling and food packaging to prevent allergies and also to reduce food waste.

In December 2023, All Printing Resources (APR) in collaboration with SEI Laser, had begun to represent SEI’s packaging product. The company offers many products which include including easy-open, window packaging, micro/macro perforation for easy ventilation, and MAP. APR was going to expand SEI Laser’s product portfolio in US in the beginning of 2024.

Europe is a significant market as it prefers sustainable packaging due to European Union adopting strict regulations to reduce waste generation and to promote recyclable materials and its benefits for product packaging. The sustainable packaging perceives growth in European market due to regulations like European Commission's CSRD-based ESRS. Countries like France and Germany are the leading contributors of micro perforated packaging, given the reason they have focused on sustainability growth and innovation. Food safety is the major driver for inculcating eco-friendly packaging and to reduce use of single-use plastics.

In November 2023, Amcor, a packaging developer and producer, had launched a film packaging which was recyclable in the polyethylene stream. The new product reduced carbon foot print and was showcased at COMPAMED, in Düsseldorf, Germany. The packaging film was a mono-material polyethylene (PE) laminate and was able to replace non-recyclable with recycle-ready lidding.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market due to its rapid inclination in economy and the growing economy class. The focus on innovation and sustainable packaging has increased the market growth. The benefits of micro perforated film packaging keep the food products fresh and moisture resistance. Since packed food products are preferred by the consumers, the film packaging maintains the fixed levels of relative humidity and also increases the shelf life. Countries like China and India are the leading contributors in the market and the growth is fuelled by rapid population and sustained urbanization. Japan is also a significant player in the market due to its new innovative technologies and a focus on providing quality packaging.

In June 2023, Huhtamaki India’s managing director, Dhananjay Salunkhe had stated the advantages and uses of mono-material solutions. The company had aimed to replace traditional packaging with flexible packaging and target various applications like food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, home and personal care industries.

Top Companies Leading the Micro Perforated Films Packaging Market

Amcor Limited

Sealed Air Corporation

Mondi Group

Coveris Holdings S.A.

Uflex Ltd.

Bolloré Group

TCL Packaging Ltd.

Avery Dennison Corporation

Amerplast

Now Plastics Inc.

Recent Developments

Company Comfort Feeder Headquarters United States of America Recent Development In September 2023, Schubert TLM Comfort Feeder had selected carton blanks which were individual in nature from perforated multi-blank sheets.





Company MULTIVAC Headquarters France Recent Development In February 2022, MULTIVAC had launched a method, FreshSAFE packaging system, which was able to control oxygen content in the packs in a continuous, natural and sustainable way.

Segmental Insights

By Material Type

The polyethylene segment is the dominating segment in the micro perforated films packaging market. It is dominating due to its properties which are easy recycling process and releasing no polluting content when its burned. The polyethylene segment can eliminate the use of conventional films that contain toxic plasticizers with it being the replacement and can also offer environmental benefit. All these qualities ensure high quality packaging of products in small or large containers and this increases their demand in the market.

The polypropylene packaging segment is the fastest growing segment in the micro perforated films packaging market. It will dominate the market due to its properties which are providing long-lasting shelf life and good quality of packed products. The polypropylene segment offers an important feature wherein the excessive air or moisture can be released which is trapped inside the container.

By Application

The fruits and vegetable segment are the dominating segment in the micro perforated films packaging market. The segment dominates due to increasing consumer awareness regarding hygiene and product security. The films packaging prevents product contamination, increases the supply chain market due to e-commerce and reduces packaging waste by following government guidelines. The busy life-style and urbanized population has increased preferences vegetables and fruits which are visually appealing and also hygienic.

Micro Perforated Films Packaging Market Segment

By Material Type

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

PET

Others

By Technology

Mechanical Perforation

Laser Perforation

By Application

Fruits & Vegetables

Bakery & Confectionery

Ready-to-eat

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K. France Germany Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South-East Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



