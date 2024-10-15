IZEA Announces Kerry Griffin as Company’s First Chief Talent Officer

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), the premier provider of services, technology, and data for the Creator Economy, today announced the appointment of Kerry Griffin as the company's first-ever Chief Talent Officer (CTO). Griffin’s appointment underscores IZEA’s focus on fostering an exceptional workforce and cultivating a strong, collaborative culture as the company moves into its next chapter of growth.



Griffin brings over two decades of leadership experience in human resources, specializing in talent acquisition, organizational development, and building high-performing, inclusive teams. Most recently, she served as Chief Talent Officer at MERGE, where she was instrumental in supporting business growth during periods of transformational change.

“As we continue to innovate and expand within the Creator Economy, our people remain the core of our success,” said Patrick Venetucci, CEO of IZEA. “Kerry’s extensive background in talent leadership will be pivotal in helping us elevate our people practices, ensuring that we’re not only supporting our current team but also positioning ourselves for the future.”

“IZEA has built a strong foundation, and I’m excited to join at a time when the company is poised for even greater growth,” said Griffin. “My goal is to stimulate an environment where people feel empowered, supported, and inspired to do their best work. By focusing on collaboration and development, I’m confident we’ll continue driving the company forward and unlocking new levels of success for both our team and the broader Creator Economy.”

If you’re driven by the Creator Economy and want to help brands and creators collaborate in meaningful ways, apply to join the IZEA team at izea.com/company/careers .

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”) is a marketing technology company providing software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today’s top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry’s first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive a measurable return on investment.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “hope,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” “optimistic,” "confident," “likely,” “projects,” “plans,” “pursue,” “strategy” or “future,” or the negative of these words or other words or expressions of similar meaning. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expectations concerning IZEA’s ability to increase revenue and bookings, growth or maintenance of customer relationships, and expectations concerning IZEA’s business strategy. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including, among others, the following: competitive conditions in the content and social sponsorship segment in which IZEA operates; failure to popularize one or more of the marketplace platforms of IZEA; our ability to integrate acquisitions within expected timeframes and to achieve the revenue, cost savings and earnings levels from such acquisition at or above the levels projected; changing economic conditions that are less favorable than expected; and other risks and uncertainties described in IZEA’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements made in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and IZEA assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.





Attachment

Nicole O’Hara IZEA Worldwide, Inc. Phone: 407-674-6911 Email: pr@izea.com

IZEA Announces Kerry Griffin as Company’s First Chief Talent Officer Griffin’s appointment underscores IZEA’s focus on fostering an exceptional workforce and cultivating a strong, collaborative culture as the company moves into its next chapter of growth.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.