Toll Brothers Announces Model Grand Opening at Headwaters Community in Dripping Springs, Texas

Model grand opening event on Saturday, Oct. 19 showcases exceptional architectural designs and stunning Texas Hill Country views in a master-planned community just 25 minutes west of Austin

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of its model home at Toll Brothers at Headwaters, a new community of single-family homes in Dripping Springs, Texas. The community brings distinctive new home designs on greenbelt home sites with stunning Texas Hill Country vistas to the resort-style master-planned community of Headwaters, located just 25 minutes west of Austin.



Toll Brothers is hosting a grand opening celebration of the model home this Saturday, October 19 from noon – 3 p.m. at 213 Hazy Hills Loop in Dripping Springs. The highly anticipated Pecos model home features innovative architecture and stunning interiors, showcasing the perfect blend of luxury and Texas Hill Country contemporary design. Prospective home buyers are invited to visit the community and tour the professionally decorated model home, quick move-in homes, and community amenities. The grand opening celebration will feature light fare, local wine tastings, sweet treats, and more.





“We are excited to introduce our new model home at Toll Brothers at Headwaters, a new luxury community offering two collections of new homes, each situated on a greenbelt with stunning tree-lined views of the Texas Hill Country,” said Brandon Cooper, Division President of Toll Brothers in Austin. “The community provides our home buyers with distinctive design, an array of personalization options, and access to the resort-style amenities of this established master plan.”

Toll Brothers at Headwaters offers one- and two-story single-family home designs ranging from 1,900 to 3,560+ square feet with 3 to 6 bedrooms. The two new home collections feature spacious, open-concept floor plans and unrivaled options for personalization. The homes at Toll Brothers at Headwaters start in the mid-$500,000s.

Situated in the highly acclaimed Headwaters masterplan, residents will have access to resort-style amenities, including over 1,000 acres of open green space with numerous community parks and trails as well as Headwaters Central—the master plan’s central hub showcasing stunning views—with a clubhouse and outdoor pool, fitness center, Wi-Fi café, and more. The community is within the prestigious Dripping Springs Independent School District.

The scenic location provides residents with shopping, dining, and entertainment opportunities in Dripping Springs, as well as ample recreational options including hiking, biking, and golf. This community is just 25 minutes west of Austin.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio in Cedar Park. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Quick move-in homes and move-in ready homes with Designer Appointed Features are also available in the community.

For more information and to attend the grand opening event of the Toll Brothers at Headwaters model home, call 833-405-8655 or visit TollBrothersatHeadwaters.com.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World's Most Admired Companies™ list and the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7cd67404-4ed6-44a4-b575-b1da32ae4847

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f014a79f-13f9-43d0-b0a8-cbebebc3861a

