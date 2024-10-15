New method to generate photon pairs efficiently on a chip

Generation of entangled photon pairs from a layer-poled lithium niobate (LPLN) nanophotonic waveguide.

GA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Photon-pair sources are essential resources for quantum technologies, and their chip-scale integration is crucial for realizing compact and scalable quantum systems. Recently, researchers from A*STAR and NUS in Singapore developed a nanophotonic waveguide that can efficiently generate photon pairs on-chip. This new technology, termed layer-poled lithium niobate (LPLN), could be used in applications such as quantum communication, quantum networking, and on-chip quantum information processing.

Thin-film lithium niobate is an emerging nonlinear integrated photonics platform ideally suited for quantum applications. Through spontaneous parametric down-conversion (SPDC), it can generate correlated photon pairs for quantum key distribution, teleportation, and computing. For SPDC to be efficient, phase matching is crucial. Traditionally, this is realized using periodically poled lithium niobate (PPLN) through quasi-phase matching, a technique developed in the 1980s. Despite its wide adoption, the ultimate nonlinear efficiency of PPLN is limited to <50% of perfect phase-matching cases, and the fabrication becomes increasingly demanding in nanophotonic waveguides.

The newly developed LPLN overcomes these challenges by layer-wise domain inversion of the entire thin film through electrical poling. It can achieve higher nonlinear efficiency than conventional PPLN and simplify the fabrication process.

“This was an accidental discovery,” said Di Zhu, an assistant professor at NUS. “The partial domain inversion was originally a fabrication imperfection, but it turned out to be surprisingly helpful and reliable for efficient nonlinear wavelength conversion and photon-pair generation.”

The research team adopted a cascaded second-harmonic generation (SHG) and SPDC process in a single LPLN waveguide to generate broadband telecom photon pairs. This streamlined setup only requires standard telecommunications components, making the technology more accessible and easier to implement in practical applications.

“We successfully demonstrated high-efficiency SHG and photon-pair generation in LPLN waveguides,” said Xiaodong Shi, the paper’s lead author. “In theory, the SHG efficiency can be double that of conventional PPLN waveguides. Their outstanding nonlinear performance, combined with enhanced resilience against geometric and temperature variations, position it as a promising candidate for quantum integrated photonics.”

Next, the team aims to further optimize the performance and scalability of these devices and use them for quantum communication and network applications.

DOI
10.1038/s41377-024-01645-5

Original Source URL
https://doi.org/10.1038/s41377-024-01645-5

Funding information
This research is supported by the National Research Foundation (NRF2022-QEP2-01-P07, NRF-NRFF15-2023-0005), A*STAR (C230917005, M23M7c0125), Singapore, and Centre for Quantum Technologies (CQT bridging fund).

Lucy Wang
BioDesign Research
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

New method to generate photon pairs efficiently on a chip

Distribution channels: Science, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Lucy Wang
BioDesign Research
Company/Organization
BioDesign Research
5 Tongwei Road, Xuanwu District
Nanjing,
China
+86 177 0518 5080
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

BioDesign Research content is Open Access, publishing under a Creative Commons Attribution License (CC BY) on a continuous basis. This means that content is freely available to all readers upon publication and content is published as soon as production is complete. Nanjing Agricultural University holds an exclusive license to the content, the author(s) hold copyright and retain the right to publish.

https://www.biodesignresearch.com/

More From This Author
New method to generate photon pairs efficiently on a chip
Powerful and compact optical frequency combs provide unique opportunities
Interdisciplinary advances in microcombs: bridging physics and information technology
View All Stories From This Author