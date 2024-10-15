Gaine Recognized as a Sample Vendor in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for U.S. Healthcare Payers, 2024

Gaine Coperor Health Data Management Platform (HDMP) Noted in Key Industry Report

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gaine Technology, a healthcare software organization with a foundation in master data management, is pioneering a health data management platform (HDMP), Coperor. Today, Gaine announced its recognition as a Sample Vendor in the Provider Data Management (PDM) section of its 2024 Gartner Hype Cycle for U.S. Healthcare Payers report [1].

As Gartner defines the category, “Provider data management (PDM) tools and services organize and manage provider data, such as demographics, specialty, and network contract affiliations. PDM capabilities include data loading, validation of datasets, and integration assets for payer, provider and consumer workflows and digital tools.”

Investing in provider data management can yield significant benefits for healthcare payers. In the report, Gartner observes that “Payers experience increased consumer and provider satisfaction as well as better financial results and operational efficiency with accurate provider data. For example, there is improved claims payment, lower denial rates and improved financial reconciliation. Additionally, PDM tools reduce the risk of state and federal regulatory penalties for poor provider directory data quality.”

Recent legislation and rules, such as the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 and the Transparency in Coverage Final Rule, have created a pressing need for accurate, up-to-date provider data. PDM tools also enable payers to be more agile in responding to new specialty types, such as social determinants of health resources. PDM also automates provider directory maintenance, claims processing, and other workflows.

The report recommends that Master Data Management be considered as part of the overall solution, advising clients to “Ensure data management teams assess how master data management capabilities will serve PDM use cases. For example, how the data will feed downstream applications like core administrative processing systems and provider directory applications with up-to-date and accurate provider data.” [1]

"We are proud to be recognized by Gartner in their 2024 Hype Cycle for U.S. Healthcare Payers and that they mentioned Master Data Management as a key consideration," said James Godwin, Chief Revenue Officer for Gaine Technology. "As pioneers of MDM, Gaine's founders placed a robust MDM component at the heart of our platform, which remains a unique differentiator. Our focus on MDM empowers clients to make data-driven decisions, improve patient outcomes, and achieve operational excellence."

The Hype Cycle is Gaine’s second recognition from Gartner this year. In May, Gaine was recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2024 Gartner® Market Guide for Health Data Management Platforms Report. [2]

Gaine Technology’s Coperor™ Health Data Management Platform is a comprehensive data management and integration platform with Master Data Management at its core. It leverages the largest data model in the industry connecting Provider, Patient, Member, Member, Claims, Clinical, and several other domains of data all mastered and inter-connected within a single cross-domain, longitudinal, FHIR-compatible platform.

About Gaine Technology

Gaine Technology is a leading provider of health data management, master data management, and data integration solutions for healthcare providers, payers, and life sciences organizations. With a deep understanding of the complexities and challenges faced by healthcare organizations, Gaine Technology is committed to delivering innovative solutions that enable its clients to leverage their data assets effectively and drive operational excellence. For more information, visit www.gaine.com.

