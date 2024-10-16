Arizona Sunrays Signs Two-Year Extension with Phoenix Convention Center; Revamps Classic Rock Invitational Website

Arizona Sunrays is excited to announce the signing of a two-year extension with the Phoenix Convention Center.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arizona Sunrays is excited to announce the signing of a two-year extension with the Phoenix Convention Center to continue hosting their highly anticipated Classic Rock Invitational, one of the most prominent gymnastics events in the state. The extension solidifies the Invitational’s home at the heart of Phoenix, ensuring it remains a premier event for gymnasts, families, and fans through 2026.Arizona Sunrays is also unveiling a major revamp of the Classic Rock Invitational website as part of the extension. The refreshed website, designed with convenience in mind, offers a more streamlined experience for attendees and participants. With enhanced features that make accessing event details, schedules, registration, and accommodation options easier, you can focus on the excitement of the event.The Classic Rock Invitational draws more than 2,800 gymnasts worldwide and blends elite athletic competition with the spirit of rock and roll. The event, which is open to athletes of all ages and levels, from beginners to Olympic hopefuls, is a celebration of the diversity and inclusivity of the gymnastics community. For over 2 decades, the Invitational has been a highlight on the gymnastics calendar, bringing together top talent while giving attendees a taste of the vibrant Phoenix community."We are thrilled to continue our partnership with the Phoenix Convention Center and to bring exciting new features to the Classic Rock Invitational website," said Sarah Atkins, Communications Director at Arizona Sunrays. "This extension allows us to continue offering a world-class experience for gymnasts and their families, and our new website will make it easier than ever for everyone to be part of the action."The revamped website launched earlier this month. It offers a mobile-friendly interface, updated galleries, and direct links to register for the event.The 2025 Classic Rock Invitational, set to take place from January 30th - February 2nd, at the Phoenix Convention Center, promises another unforgettable weekend of gymnastics and rock music. We can't wait to see you there! In addition to high-energy performances and competitions, attendees can expect fun giveaways, exciting vendor booths, and a rockin’ awards ceremony.For more information and to explore the revamped website, visit the Classic Rock Invitational Website. About Arizona SunraysArizona Sunrays Gymnastics & Dance has been a cornerstone of the Phoenix athletic community for over 30 years. It offers programs in gymnastics, dance, and fitness for children and adults of all ages. The organization is known for its dedication to promoting health, fitness, and teamwork and for focusing on developing each athlete’s potential.

