Gorham Pond Boat Launch in Dunbarton Now Open

October 14, 2024

Dunbarton, NH – The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department has completed repair of stormwater-related erosion damage at the Gorham Pond boat launch in Dunbarton. The ramp has been resurfaced with open-cell concrete pavers to protect against future damage.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Statewide Public Boat Access Program is funded through boat registration fees, which are combined as match dollars with federal Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration funds to facilitate boat access opportunities in the state. Fish and Game’s Facilities Construction and Lands Division acquires land for public water access sites, refurbishes existing sites, and builds new public boat access areas. For more information on boating access locations in New Hampshire, visit www.fishnh.com/access.