Sciens Building Solutions Acquires Houston Company

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sciens Building Solutions (“Sciens”) today announced it has welcomed Houston, Texas-based Classic Protection Systems (“Classic”) to its growing portfolio of companies. This is the latest acquisition announcement from Sciens and helps further expand their presence in the Texas market, while providing Classic and its customers with even deeper resources and expertise, as well as the ability to leverage Sciens’ growing presence across North America.

“Classic and Sciens is an ideal merger in that we have the same values and approach to taking care of our customers and employees alike,” said Curtis Carsey, president of Classic Protection Systems. “With Sciens’ strategic approach to help businesses like ours expand our footprint across the great state of Texas, we’re excited about the future and the opportunities this partnership brings.”

Established over 20 years ago, Classic is a family-owned and locally operated, fully licensed, NICET-certified company. They are a fully insured fire alarm, extinguisher, access control/CCTV, electronic lock, CCTV/surveillance camera and digital video recording company, servicing Houston and all surrounding areas from Bryan/College Station to Huntsville, stretching down to Galveston County. Their specialized fields include servicing, installing, inspecting and maintaining most brands of fire alarm systems for all tenant build outs and new construction projects.

“Classic is a highly respected fire and life safety company who expands our ability to provide the full Sciens Service Suite (S3) in this important Texas market,” said Terry Heath, Sciens’ CEO. “Along with our many other Divisions in Texas, we are nicely positioned to provide local, regional, and national service support to our expanding customer base.”

About Sciens Building Solutions

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, and backed by The Carlyle Group, Sciens Building Solutions is a fire and life safety company focused on protecting lives and reducing business risk. This includes the design, installation, and provision of maintenance and inspection services for fire detection, fire sprinkler and security systems across a variety of commercial vertical markets. For more information, please visit: www.sciensbuildingsolutions.com.

About Classic Protection Systems

Founded 20 years ago, Classic Protection Systems is a Gamewell/FCI dealer, focused on fire alarm, security integration, extinguisher and hood systems, and sprinkler services. They monitor hundreds of fire alarms systems in Houston and surrounding areas. For more information, please visit https://classicprotectionsys.com/.

